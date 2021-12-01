At the beginning of October we told you about the arrival of the new firmware for Sony XH90 televisions, which enabled VRR and ALLM modes to enjoy all the news on PlayStation 5 and other gaming platforms. Today Sony confirms the arrival of its second patch focused on these improvements, which brings multiple special options for the gaming.

The new firmware (v.6.1554) arrives for all 2020 XH90 TVs. The update has already been released, and it will progressively reach all televisions. However, in case you want to have it installed already, we can download it manually through the manufacturer’s official site. Here we explain how to manually install updates on Sony TVs.

HGiG and ALLM Features Coming to XH90 TVs

This new update is part of Sony’s plans to offer the benefits of VRR modes and other special functions to play next-generation titles. This firmware adds HGiG and ALLM functions to Sony XH90 models.

The HGiG, or as Sony calls it, ‘Auto HDR Tone Mapping‘, will take care of giving us the best possible image, altering it so that every detail is visible based on the maximum brightness that our television reaches. According to FlatpanelsHD account, users with PlayStation 5 already report that the console already detects this TV and optimizes the tonal mapping according to the characteristics of the TV.

This new update also brings to the XH90 televisions the possibility of switching modes automatically when we switch to another source on the television. In this way, when we go to play, the TV will automatically switch to game mode, optimizing the image and correcting the latency.

These types of functions are already present in some Sony televisions. The manufacturer assured that these novelties would reach other compatible LCD and OLED televisions ‘before the end of the year’, and so it has finally been. We look forward to seeing if more of the firm’s televisions will be able to get those features soon.

