File photograph where the player Diego Valdés de Santos appears while celebrating a goal scored by Pumas. EFE / Mario Guzmán



Amid protests from the fans, the Águilas del América have not officially appointed any new player to join the squad for the Clausura 2022 tournament. arrival of Diego Valdés to Mexico City To fix the last details before joining Coapa, there is a fundamental reason that has stopped the official announcement by the managers, that is, the places for untrained players in Mexico.

One of the medium-term plans in Liga MX is reduce the number of places for untrained players in Mexico and thus achieve that the national youth squad have more opportunity to stand out in the First Division. During the 2020-2021 season, the maximum number of spots for such players was 11 throughout the campus, while in the line-up there had to be nine. For this year the number was reduced to 10 and eight, respectively, so Valdés would not have a safe place.

“Clubs may only have a maximum of 10 (ten) players not trained in Mexico among those registered in their Liga MX teams. and its subsidiary, Fuerza Básicas Sub 20 ″, reads article 27 of the General Competition Regulations of Liga MX for the season corresponding to the last semester of 2021, as well as the first of 2022.

Santiago Solari must make the decision to free at least one place for players not trained in Mexico (Photo: Jorge Mendoza / REUTERS)

Currently, in the Coapa team, Sebastián Cáceres, Bruno Valdez, Emmanuel Aguilera, Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Nicolás Benedetti, Richard Sánchez, Renato Ibarra, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas, are the players who they occupy the places for the Undrained in Mexico. In this way, the board would have to wait to negotiate and finalize the departure of one of those elements to confirm Diego Valdés.

According to newspaper information Depor, one of the main reasons that have stopped the Eagles from confirming the Chilean is a market strategy. That is, if the transfer is made official, they could have difficulties and be subject to criticism by not being able to register it immediately with the team that will play the 2022 Clausura tournament. Despite this, Liga MX does not prevent the announcement of the hiring.

In that sense, both Santiago Solari and Santiago Baños should make the decision about which players to let go of the institution, considering that Leonardo Suárez is about to recover from the injury that took him away from the courts for much of the semester and could be considered for the next one. Similarly, the recent departure of Nicolás Castillo was a favorable decision to move closer to compliance with the rule on the 10 untrained players in Mexico.

Christian Benítez was a reference in Santos Laguna before joining the Águilas del América (Photo: Twitter / @ therealzeke7077)

As documented in a video broadcast through the Twitter account of journalist Gibrán Araige, the reference of the Santos Laguna Club arrived at the Capital Airport on Saturday, December 11 to fine-tune his final details and sign the contract that would link him to the league’s winningest team for the next few seasons. “The Chilean arrived this Saturday morning at the CDMX to carry out his medical examinations and later sign his contract with the Eagles,” reads the account of @GibranAraige.

The 27-year-old South American midfielder has been one of the main references of the Santos Laguna Club in recent seasons. However, the departure of Guillermo Almada from the bench would have facilitated the conditions for the board to negotiate his departure from the campus. In the most recent semester he played 15 games, 13 as a starter, and scored five goals in total.

Diego Valdes It would not be the first reference to leave Santos Laguna to play with the azulcremas. In recent campaigns, players like Oribe Peralta, Darwin Quintero, Christian Benítez and Jorge Sánchez They have reached their peak moments with those of the region to later integrate and become a benchmark in the Eagles of America.

KEEP READING:

The peculiar photo of Luis García with Efraín Velarde that surprised the fans

Which has been the Liga MX team most affected by the VAR

How Checo Pérez caused the Netherlands to apologize for the “It was not a criminal offense”