In fact, this is one of the main advantages that LibreOffice presents us with respect to Office. But with everything and with it the second one continues being the most used and accepted in the whole world. It is true that little by little the trend is changing towards the free alternative, both on a personal and professional level. But there is still a long way to go and some versions by its developers to launch. That which those responsible for the project The Document Foundation , they send constant improvements in the form of updates for the productivity suite .

For those of you who do not know it, here we are talking about an open source office suite made up of various programs that will help us in these tasks. And it is that as usual in these cases we find a text editor , a program of spreadsheets , another to generate mathematical formulas , for multimedia presentations, etc. In addition, one of the great attractions that this set of applications offers us is that we can download and use on our PC completely free of charge .

But it must also be admitted that Microsoft’s has been in the market for many years and it is difficult to replace one of the most important software products in the world.

Things that LibreOffice is missing compared to Office

One of the main goals of the developers of this open source suite is everything related to compatibility. And we are talking precisely about compatibility with Microsoft’s Office proposal, or more specifically with its native documents. This, for example, is particularly evident with Microsoft Word native DOCX. It must be taken into consideration that the heads of this open source project work so that the compatibility with Office files be practically perfect.

This is something that we have been able to verify first-hand in the latest versions of the suite and in what is still being worked on. There will come a time when we will have no problem opening or saving files in the native Office formats. Another of the sections criticized in this sense is that some of the programs make a excessive use of system resources. This is something that is directly related to the internal development of the different applications. Anyway, The Document Foundation is something in which it is working to solve it little by little.

Changing third and as many of you already know, cloud work is more in use than ever. Precisely one of the needs of many users, especially in professional environments, is the power work directly in the cloud from your suite office automation to store and share all kinds of documents. This is something that those responsible for this open source proposal have to work on. This way they will be able to get even closer to other alternatives such as Microsoft Office or Google Docs.