The Christmas season is here and arrives with the premieres of Netflix for December, but if you are half Grinch there are also premieres and new content for you.

Series coming to Netflix in December

We start with the latest installment of ‘La Casa de Papel’ Will they make it out unscathed with all the gold in the bank? And we also have the season 2 premiere of ‘The Witcher’.

The Paper House: Part 5, volume 2 (12/3/2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/7dWs0_yqm-0

Emily in Paris: Season 2 (12/22/2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/ZyPKmdVWyu4

The Witcher: Season 2 (12/17/2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/VBXJzYwR5h4

Cobra Kai: Season 4 (12/31/2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/x-pGo5CEMsU

Elite short stories: Patrick (12/23/2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/dc9GgpHojic

Elite short stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (12/15/2021)

Elite short stories: Samuel Omar (12/20/2021)

Lost in Space: Season 3 (12/1/2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/kTYlsGzDZVc

Queer Eye: Season 6 (12/31/2021)

Titans: Season 3 (12/8/2021)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays – Season 4 (3/12/2021)

Movies coming to Netflix in December 2021

As we said, not everything is Christmas and among the films that are trained, John Wick 3 arrives and to have more adrenaline it also opens on the Fast and Furious platform: Hobbs & Shaw. And to have a little humor you can’t miss What happened yesterday? Part III.

A not so cool Christmas (12/21/2021): A family trip to the beach turns into a mad competition to control Christmas when Don Servando meets Doña Alicia, Alma’s stubborn aunt.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/jlZBmiOfk2E

Don’t look above (12/24/2021): Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humanity of a deadly comet that is on a collision course with Earth.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/_YQcd4dMCF8

Anonymous (12/10/2021): After an accidental text message turns into a virtual friendship, Vale and Alex start liking each other without realizing that they already know each other in real life.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/smAIFPnBvRg

The lost girl (12/31/2021): During a quiet beach vacation, a woman develops a dark obsession with a young mother that ends up awakening memories of the past.

It was the hand of God (12/15/2021): Naples. Eighties. The young Fabietto lives his passion for football in the midst of a family tragedy, which will end up shaping his future as a filmmaker.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/JKUwPlOJlIY

Unforgivable (12/10/2021): While trying to reintegrate into a society that does not forgive her, a woman who has served her sentence for murder searches for the sister she had to leave.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/MiFEZu7pQo0

The Power of the Dog (12/1/2021): A domineering but charismatic rancher relentlessly bullies his brother’s new wife and teenage son, until old secrets come to light.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/q72iWCOxg4I

The Boy from Asakusa (12/9/2021): The successful Takeshi Kitano began his career with Senzaburo Fukami, the legendary comedian from Asakusa. But as his fame rose, his mentor’s fell.

Single at Christmas (12/2/2021): Peter asks his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend for Christmas. But her plan and her feelings change when her family plays the matchmaker.

A California Christmas – City Lights (12/16/2021): A year after their romance began, Callie and Joseph leave the ranch to tend to family matters in San Francisco. Wedding bells ring …

Animalia in Australia (12/10/2021): They may look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures are kindhearted and leave captivity on a quest to find a home.

Lulli (12/26/2021): After being shocked by an MRI scanner, an ambitious medical student begins to hear the thoughts of others. Starring Larissa Manoela.

The Claus Family 2 (12/7/2021): What is Santa’s only job? Deliver gifts. But while continuing his grandfather’s legacy, Jules finds a letter with a special wish.

The Cassette of Memories (12/3/2021): In 1999, after finding a mixing cassette from her late parents, 12-year-old Beverly decides to find out more about the songs and about her parents.

John Wick 3: Parabellum (12/12/2021): The elite mercenary John Wick must face all the assassins who stand in his way to retake old alliances and redeem himself.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (12/22/2021): They gave him a mission: stop a deadly biological threat in England. But, to fulfill it, Agent Hobbs must join his nemesis, the mercenary Deckard Shaw.

Happened yesterday? Part III (12/1/2021): The wolf pack returns to Las Vegas to help Alan with his treatment, but they end up on a crazy getaway with Mr. Chow and the furious crime boss Marshall.

Kids content coming to Netflix in December

Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp – Season 4 (3/12/2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/Qk0Gbo3KlI0

Shaun the Lamb: The Flight Before Christmas (12/3/2021)

Fast & Furious: Spies at the Wheel – Season 6: Back Home (12/17/2021)

Go, dog. Go!: Season 2 (12/7/2021)

Centauria: Season 2 (12/7/2021)

Thomas & Friends: The Sodor Cup Race (12/17/2021)

Documentaries and specials coming to Netflix in December

Voir: A look at the seventh art (12/6/2021): In this collection of visual essays, diverse moviegoers talk about the moments in cinema that thrilled, surprised, challenged and transformed them forever.

Crime Scene: Murder in Times Square – Miniseries (12/29/2021): A new installment of this docuseries in which contemporary crimes take us through spooky places that have been haunted for years.

The Paper House: From Tokyo to Berlin – Volume 2 (12/3/2021): It’s the end of an era for “Paper House” showrunners and actors, sharing secrets about filming as they bid farewell to the series.

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis – Miniseries (12/25/2021): In this docuseries about older generations, including people over 70 from around the world, Pope Francis tells their stories to young filmmakers.

Balloon and the wonders of the reef (12/16/2021): A small puffer fish travels an extraordinary microscopic world full of fantastic creatures in search of a home on the Great Barrier Reef.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/H-Ty16KpLj0

Anime Coming to Netflix in December

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (12/1/2021): The Joestar family legacy continues with Jolyne as new Stands are conjured behind bars at Green Dolphin Street State Prison.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/R6PXCd14ynY

Aggretsuko: Season 4 (12/16/2021): Retsuko turns up the volume to prevent Haida from making the biggest mistake of his life after the arrival of a new president to the company.