What’s coming for Logitech in 2022 and its passage through Argentina Game Show Flow 2021

We had the opportunity to speak with Lucas Landa from Logitech and we will tell you what is coming for the brand in Argentina in 2022.

Logitech stood out with a great booth in this AGS Flow 2021. During the event, there were tournaments of esports, community meeting, streaming live with celebrities from the networks, shows and much more. Because of this, we were able to speak with Lucas Landa, manager Logitech Product Marketing for Southern Cone and he told us how the brand is preparing for the challenge of 2022.

“The Argentina Game Show It is a beautiful opportunity to meet our fans, with the public and bring them the best of Logitech, the last”. Landa told Cultura Geek and added: “We wanted to give back to the fans everything they gave us and what better way to receive them with a mega stand in Argentina Game Show ”.

As for what will come in 2022 with Logitech and the world of gaming, Landa assures that the growth of the sector will continue as it did during the pandemic: “the gaming industry is growing every year. It is one of the few entertainment industries that is growing in double digits year-over-year. A lot of players joined in, started to play, got equipped and it’s all new people who maybe didn’t play before and now they are ”, states in reference to the pandemic. “And not only does he play, but he also turns on the streams, he turns on the finals, he turns on the esports “



This growth in the public implies that the brand meets the needs and requests of gamers, so when asked what news will come to the country, Lucas replied: “on the side of Logitech we will continue to bring more products, innovating. We want, as always, that everything that comes out globally is at the same time or practically in Argentina, in our country have it available. It is what we have been doing and from 2022 we will continue in the same way “

These launches will be within the Logitech brand ecosystem. Both Logi and Astro, Logitech G, Ultimate Ears, Blue and Jaybird: “ we have launches of all our brands. In addition, I am sure although it is not confirmed, that the hand of the alliance with Riot surely some collection of League of Legends which is spectacular. So, this year we launched two: KDAand also one more inspired by the LoL gameplay. So we will surely have news next year “





At the booth of Logitech during the AGS, you could test various of their products and see how they worked under certain conditions. For example, the booth had a section that was a booth for streaming and was equipped with the series of microphones BLUE what’s wrong with it Logitech, so you could try their different proposals. Also, the stand had a mini arena where it was possible to do showmatch with some es teamsports that supports Logi, What 9z Team (Argentina), Infinity Esports (Peru) and Cruzados Esports (Chile).

