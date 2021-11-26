One of the characteristics of the OnePlus software is that you could toggle button usage . This means that you can set a power button other than the usual one. For example, you can indicate that the unlock button serves to quickly access to the Google Assistant or pay with your card.

However, unfortunately, this will disappear very soon, since it will be integrated into ColorOS, OPPO’s software, so your OnePlus may lose some of the exclusive features of OyxgenOS .

Although, without a doubt, one of the greatest virtues of the Chinese company is its customization layer. OxygenOS is considered by many to be the manufacturer’s software best optimized for Android fruit of the enormous amount of customization tools that it brings with it.

It is a rather peculiar way of configuring your device, since you can establish certain accesses via the terminal buttons for greater accessibility.

Increased sensitivity

The first thing we think about when buying a new smartphone is that it suffers as little damage as possible from any unforeseen event. One way to protect it is to use a tempered glass with the aim that the screen is not scratched in a fall.

The problem with these is that decrease capacity of response when touching on it, but in case you had OxygenOS this was not a problem, because you have at your disposal an option that increases sensitivity from the screen.

Gestures through letters

Gestures are very useful to access certain applications or tools swiftly. Most devices have them built in, but OxygenOS allows you to assign shortcuts through custom gestures with letter shapes.

In this way, even with the screen off, you can enter different software only by tracing a specific letter with your finger.

Hide apps

OnePlus phones feature a hidden desk where you can add applications that others do not want to see. There is the possibility of adding up to a password in case someone tries to gain access.

Subtitles for everything

The OxygenOS system has a very particular function integrated, which allows you to display subtitles in any application when a voice sounds. Its operation is extrapolated to all software on the device, be it an audio from WhatsApp or a song from Spotify.