IPhone 6s meet the requirement of a “vintage” product

Even though he ended vintage sounds more like products from many decades ago, in technological terms they tend to be much more recent. From Apple they have a premise by which, any device, is added to that list. This occurs when a device stopped selling more than 5 years ago and less than 7, also having to meet the requirement of not have been manufactured during that time. Therefore, the iPhone 5s does not comply with this, but the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus if they were officially sold and manufactured in 2015 with the release of the ‘6s’.

What does this mean if you have an iPhone 6?

First of all, don’t worry. Your iPhone 6 or 6 Plus is not going to stop working overnight. You will not see any messages on the screen alerting you to anything. In fact you can continue using it normally. They are two phones that have had several years of updates until they remain in iOS 12 as the latest version of iOS available, so despite not having the latest features, it still has an advanced system.