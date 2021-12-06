Last week we learned that Apple will declare as vintage the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus at the end of the month, thus adding to the list of obsolete Apple products. Interestingly, the iPhone 5s that predates these is not yet on the list. Why, then, is it that these are going to be included? What will happen if you have one?
IPhone 6s meet the requirement of a “vintage” product
Even though he ended vintage sounds more like products from many decades ago, in technological terms they tend to be much more recent. From Apple they have a premise by which, any device, is added to that list. This occurs when a device stopped selling more than 5 years ago and less than 7, also having to meet the requirement of not have been manufactured during that time. Therefore, the iPhone 5s does not comply with this, but the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus if they were officially sold and manufactured in 2015 with the release of the ‘6s’.
What does this mean if you have an iPhone 6?
First of all, don’t worry. Your iPhone 6 or 6 Plus is not going to stop working overnight. You will not see any messages on the screen alerting you to anything. In fact you can continue using it normally. They are two phones that have had several years of updates until they remain in iOS 12 as the latest version of iOS available, so despite not having the latest features, it still has an advanced system.
In fact, you may still receive security updates in specific cases where this is required as has happened recently even for the iPhone 4s. It is true that at some point these phones will no longer have access to certain applications because developers already require more advanced hardware, but that moment with the main apps still seems a long way from coming.
Therefore, if you are still a carrier of one of these, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The only thing you won’t have access to is official repairs at Apple, since they will no longer have parts and therefore they will only offer you the recycling options. Although there are many other third-party technical services that will continue to offer it. So if you take good care of your smartphone and are not yet interested in getting a newer one, you can still continue to use it normally for several more years.