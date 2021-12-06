A current smartphone has as much or more power than a computer from several decades ago. And what about video game consoles. The result is that current games for iPhone and Android offer graphics and features that we already wanted in Game gear or Game boy. On the other hand, if you want to remember that stage of your life, Android makes it easy to install GBA or Game Boy Advance emulators, one of the most iconic portable consoles with unforgettable titles such as Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire, Mario Kart: Super Circuit or Super mario advance.

In the field of old console emulators, Android offers more facilities than iOS, the iPhone operating system. Mainly, because in the Google App Store, the official Android app store, you will find a multitude of emulators, including the Game Boy Advance emulators that we will recommend in this article. Without leaving the store and with the security that this offers. There are even paid ones.

So if you have a disused Android smartphone or want to turn your main phone into a retro video game console, we will tell you how to do it to play Game Boy Advance titles on your Android.

The legal debate on ROMs

Just because you can do something with your Android phone doesn’t mean you should. This is the case of emulators of old consoles such as GBA or Game Boy Advance. Are emulators legal? An emulator is a piece of software that simulates being specific hardware. So far there should be no problem. However, we are moving in a terrain where no practical legal precedents. However, emulators are often considered illegal. And, if Google gives you the go-ahead in your store, why waste the chance to remember the long games of our childhood and adolescence at the controls of the Game Boy Advance.

Another issue is that of ROMs. The emulator replicates the machine. The ROM replicates the game. Argument against: a ROM technically infringes the rights that the creators of the original game have on their characters, game, etc. It is a replica of that game that do not pay any license to the original creator. In this sense, we could argue that ROMs are illegal. Nintendo, for example, has always been very combative about it.

But, as always, there is another point of view. Argument in favor. Is it illegal to play with the ROM of a game that you already bought in your day? You may have or have owned a Game Boy Advance with myriads of games. And now they rest in a drawer or a shoe box, your parents gave them to cousins, nephews or the garbage truck. The fact is, if you bought those games and that console, is it illegal to play them again in ROM with GBA emulators?

In practice, Android allows you install GBA emulators directly from its official store. But, in order not to get your fingers caught, the ROMs will have to be obtained on your own. A simple search in any internet search engine will give you access to ROMs of games as popular for GBA as Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, Metroid Zero Mission, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap or the many titles of the saga Pokemon.

As a precaution, before running the ROMs in the emulator you use, try to analyze them for any present hidden like malware or similar. This way you will avoid unpleasant surprises on your Android smartphone.

The best GBA emulators for Android

After the legal warnings, let’s go to what interests us. We want to play Game Boy Advance games on the screen of an Android phone. In that case, here is a list of the best GBA emulators that you will find in Google Play.

RetroArch it is one of the most complete emulators. It serves for practically any retro console you can imagine, including all Game Boy models. For legal reasons and / or Google regulations, the Google Play installer does not have the core console to emulate. But you can install up to 50 cores by hand following the instructions from your website. The same goes for ROMs. As we said before, you will have to look for them yourself.

Pizza Boy GBA Free – GBA Emulator is a Game Boy Advance emulator ideal for filling a SD card with ROMs and play them for hours or until your battery runs out. Admits external controllers and knobs, allows you to save and restore games, take screenshots, etc.

John GBA is another handy Game Boy Advance emulator. It is available in three versions. La Lite, free, with advertisements and without updates, for old Android devices. Its updated version for Android 6 and higher is called John GBAC. Free, with ads and with updates. And the paid version, John GBA, which removes advertisements and offers additional features such as cheats for certain games.

My Boy! Free – GBA Emulator It is one of the most popular GBA emulators for its good performance. This version is the free one with advertising. You can buy the paid version, which removes advertising, synchronize the games saved in Google Drive, increases game speed and other improvements. Its star function is what allows play with another player but without using the necessary cable in the original Game Boy Advance.