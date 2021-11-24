The Game boy It is the third best-selling console in history, behind Playstation 2 and Nintendo DS. Launched in 1989, such was its success that it had several versions, such as the Game Boy Color 1998 or the Game Boy Advance 2001. The latter is the tenth console in sales with more than 80 million units sold. And the best of all is that today you can remember it thanks to the GBA emulators or Game Boy Advance emulators that is on the internet, for different platforms.

It is even possible to find GBA emulators for smartphones with Android or iPhone. Such is the power of these smartphones that you can run emulators to play mythical games like Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire, Mario Kart: Super Circuit or Super Mario Advance in ROM format. A file that replicates the original game.

But just because something is possible does not mean that it is desirable. First of all, the Game Boy Advance emulators for iPhone are not present in the official app and game store, the App Store. In other words, you have to install them using methods that are sometimes unsafe. On the other hand, games in ROM format are illegal as they include copyrighted content.

Why are there no GBA emulators in the App Store?

The great question. If there are emulators to replicate the Game Boy Advance console on my iPhone, why I can’t find them in the App Store, Apple’s official app store? The short answer is: copyright. The long answer is that Apple is very strict with what is published and what is not published in its store. Sometimes an application of dubious quality may sneak in, but normally Apple usually analyzes the applications before they appear in the App Store. Or in your own words. “We review all apps submitted to the App Store to make sure that are reliable, function properly and do not contain offensive material”.

On Apple’s page dedicated to developers, you can find the reasons why your applications and games may not be accepted in the App Store. Some reasons are obvious, such as that the app gives constant errors, includes broken links, the screenshots do not explain exactly what the app is for, etc. In the matter at hand, if there are no GBA emulators in the App Store, it is basically because Apple asks you to “your application only include content you have created or for those who you have a license to use”.

Emulators though technically they are illegalIn practice, they are applications that replicate in software the operation of a machine or device protected by copyright. As a general rule, emulator creators they don’t pay a license to the original creator of that console, which in the present case is the Game Boy Advance. And, directly, the ROMs that contain the games they are illegal, since they infringe the licenses of their creators. For instance, Pokemon is a trademark of Nintendo, and only Nintendo is the one who can allow the creation of related content, including a ROM. A separate case are the original ROMs, which are also there.

Bottom line: Apple, to avoid legal trouble, does not allow to publish emulators in your App Store. And if one slips, it ends up disappearing in a short time. You will only find applications and games with content that respects the license to use that content. Going back to the example of Pokemon, is the case of Pokemon go.

GBA emulators – should you install them?

You may have heard of GBA4iOS, Delta Emulator or RetroArch Emulator. They are Game Boy Advance emulators that you can install on iPhone or iPad. But as we have seen, they are not available in the Apple App Store. This means that to install them, you must go to their respective official pages and follow the installation instructions. Instructions that are often complicated to follow and that basically consist of skipping the iOS security measures.

Briefly, installing applications unofficially means putting the security of your iPhone at risk. The reason for the App Store is precisely to give the user the assurance that the downloaded app or game They’re safe. It is clear that some unsafe app has crept in in the past, but it is increasingly difficult for this to happen. Instead, installing apps manually involves take certain risks. Mainly, that together with the emulator installation file, you are installing malware or that you leave open the iOS security measures that prevent this from happening.

Well doing jailbreak to your iPhone or using other methods that involve unofficial stores like the Buildstore. Precisely, to do jailbreak to an iPhone device it is necessary to use a certain version of iOS to exploit security holes. This should already make you suspect that if you are installing software bypassing the security of your iPhone, what prevents that software from facilitating the installation of third-party applications or malicious code That they steal your information or give it to complete strangers. Is that risk worth taking?