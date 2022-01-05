For Banxico, the relevance of electronic payments is high because they help to strengthen the country’s financial inclusion.

What is known about Banxico’s digital currency?

Banxico has a plan that seeks payment possibilities with speed, security, efficiency and interoperability.

“The project has among its objectives the opening of accounts for the registration of a digital currency for both banked and unbanked people, thereby contributing to financial inclusion,” the entity reported in an annual report on the transparency and ordering of financial services .

The central bank is working on the study and development of a platform aimed at the implementation of a digital currency based on the characteristics that SPEI’s clearing and settlement infrastructure already has today.

For Banxico, this measure is important to provide the financial system with instant payments that work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But achieving this will also take cybersecurity work and “robust measures” for the security of users of the financial system.

“Central banks play a leading role so that innovation and technological advances can be translated into better forms of digital money, under the protection of the trust that the population has placed in the modern monetary and financial architecture, as well as the institutions that support it. ”, Details Banxico in an annual report on the transparency and ordering of financial services.

The central bank also detailed that the development of this project has been conceived in three stages, first resorting to the CoDi ecosystem (digital charges with QR codes). The second stage consists of an evolution from CoDi to a tokenized payment order scheme, so that a transfer can be subsequently redeemed.

“Based on the elements developed in the two previous stages, the development of functionalities to establish digital currency registrations in favor of users directly or indirectly at the central bank is contemplated,” Banxico reported.

What are CBDCs?

The so-called Central Bank Digital Currencies or central bank currencies are currencies that are issued by the central banks of each country and have the same guarantee as physical currencies (either metallic or paper currency).

These digital currencies are equivalent to cash and it is intended that users use them in daily transactions.

Differences between digital currency and cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, Ethereum, litecoin, among others, differ from CBDCs because they do not have a backing and their value is decided by the market, that is, they are free-floating.

These types of assets are used more as an investment instrument and not as a currency in common use, with the exception of El Salvador, a country that has allowed the use of bitcoin at par with the dollar.

A survey by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) last year highlighted that 9 out of 10 central banks globally are exploring the incorporation of CBDC. Only the Bahamas has been the country that has launched its digital currency while China has also shown work on it.

What will the Mexican digital currency serve for?

The digital weight, in addition to working exactly like the currency we already know, will also help in the prevention of fraud or crimes such as money laundering.

“It is a key piece to exploit the benefits of a digital identity in the context of the financial system, since it allows people to create a profile through the traceability of their operations, strengthens the identification of risks and empowers users to have greater control over your information ”, considered Banxico.

The central bank stressed that it works hand in hand with other regulators such as the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) as well as the Ministry of Finance in this project in order to “strengthen the Mexican financial system.”