When it comes to training and scheduling training there are many variables that we must take into account and that go beyond how many sets and repetitions we do or how often we train a muscle group.

An extremely important variable that will determine the magnitude of the stimulus we receive from training is intensity, but how do we measure this intensity? How can we take objective data when establishing whether a series has been more or less intense?

In this article we answer these questions and We explain what you should take into account when using self-regulation tools or others, which in the end are what you need to determine the intensity or degree of effort of a series.





Self-regulation tools are nothing more than effort quantification systems that allow us to specify the intensity (understood as effort) that we print in our training in general or in each of our series or repetitions in particular.

These tools in the end will allow us to adjust different training parameters such as volume or intensity (understood as the load we move in each series) depending on the performance of that day.

Thus, using self-regulation tools allows us to limit a pre-established degree of effort in each training session depending on whether or not we feel especially strong that day.





Although there may be different training systems or protocols that allow us to indirectly test our performance, the most practical and accurate are the following:

RPE and RIR: same dog with different collar

Let us remember that the RPE is a scale that aims to measure the perceived effort of an athlete at the end of a series or repetition and that it goes from 1 to 10 where 10 is the maximum possible perceived effort.

The RIR, on the other hand, is the acronym for repetitions in reserve that allow us to know how many repetitions of the failure we have stayed before finishing a series.

When it comes to understanding the RPE and the RIR there are two schools of thought:

The one that directly relates RPE, RIR, and speed-based training.

The one that takes into account subjective factors such as the technical quality perceived by an athlete, the feeling of clumsiness or how much the bar has weighed during the series.

In the first case, for example, RPE 8 and RIR 2 would be exactly the same, that is, in both cases we would speak of having left a couple of repetitions in the bedroom at the end of a series. In this sense, there will be a specific speed of execution by each athlete that will be directly related to this RPE 8 and RIR 2 that we comment on.

In the second case, when self-regulating an athlete, they will take into account subjective factors such as the sensations that it experiences during the repetition or during the series. Thus, training can be adjusted for these subjective factors.

If we take into account the first current of thought, which is the one that I as a coach and athlete follow, these subjective factors are not taken into account because they do not provide practical information, that is, they can even contaminate the data obtained. In other words, what does it matter if an athlete feels that the bar is heavy if deep down his performance is what it should be?

And it turns out that these things happen, sometimes we go to the gym wanting to eat the irons and it turns out that that day we do not perform as much as we expected, and vice versa, there are days that a priori we feel more tired but then it turns out that we beat a personal record.

Speed-based training

Speed-based training is a method that serves to calculate the correct dose of training based on the speed of execution during a specific series in a specific exercise.

To obtain the necessary data, either an encoder or a mobile app designed for this purpose is required. The first is more accurate and a bit more expensive and the second is more imprecise and can be free.

Speed-based training has several disadvantages:

It is extremely tedious to establish an appropriate speed profile for each athlete since each one has their own and therefore working through generic tables is extremely imprecise. What’s more, Establishing this speed profile requires numerous attempts at different movements.

Many athletes may neglect technique by focusing solely on lifting the bar as quickly as possible. which alters the correct movement pattern and the measurements obtained.

which alters the correct movement pattern and the measurements obtained. Training daily by measuring speed can be tedious and can take a very long time to set up the device and take the necessary measurements.

As we can see, the disadvantages of speed-based training are more related to accessibility and purely practical reasons. As for the advantages, simply may be the most accurate method of estimating an athlete’s daily performance in a movement and the amount of accumulated fatigue as the training progresses.

Images | iStock