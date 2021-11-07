Europe, once again ‘red light’ of Covid

The World Health Organization is concerned about the new wave of infections in Europe. Hans Kluge, WHO continental director, said that they are at a critical point for the outbreak of the pandemic.

In the last four weeks, cases have increased 55 percent and if this trend continues between now and February there would be half a million victims in Europe and Central Asia.

Electricity reform: some are in a hurry and others are worried

The leader of the deputies of Morena, Ignacio Mier, is more in a hurry to debate the electricity reform than its approval and admitted that this process could be exhausted until April of next year.

While that is happening, in the United States a group of congressmen sent a letter to President Joe Biden to express their concern about the efforts of the Mexican government to exclude private companies from the energy sector, which, they say, goes against the trilateral trade agreement. TMEC.

What you need to know about the Mexican Grand Prix

After the suspension in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, this Sunday the Mexican Grand Prix returns to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Claudia Sheinbaum reported that the organizers of the Grand Prize handed out three thousand tickets that will be raffled off among the medical personnel who supported during the pandemic.

On Saturday and Sunday the Mexico City Metro will have a special schedule for the Formula One Grand Prix; On Saturday the service will begin at 5 in the morning and on Sunday at 6 in the morning, that is, one hour before normal, and it will remain in operation until midnight.

If you attend the event, the subway stations to get to the Autodromo are Velódromo, Ciudad Deportiva and Puebla on Line 9, which runs from Pantitlán to Tacubaya. You can also use the metrobús and get off at the Iztacalco or UPIICSA stations or the Trolleybus service to get off at Ciudad Deportiva, Puerta 8 or Puebla.

If you prefer to use services such as Uber, the pick-up and drop-off area will be at gate 6 of the Palacio de los Deportes. There will be taxi bases on Avena avenue and gate 15 of the Autodromo.

There are already copyrights for meme creators

In Spain, the Iceta Law has just been approved, which, among other things, regulates the creation of memes, although it calls them differently, pastiches. In other words, if you take the time and ingenuity to make a meme and start to see copies of your creation circulating, it could be copyright infringement.

Critics of this law warn about the risk of censorship since it would be the algorithms installed by social platforms that must learn to identify when a meme is original and when a copy.