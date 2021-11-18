El Buen Fin showed that the trend was correct, ecommerce in Mexico is on the rise. The winning brands are Amazon, Mercado Libre, Liverpool and Walmart. Users understand the benefits of shopping online and not only for price, but also for convenience. Brands have not been so quick to adopt the use of ecommerce and although in one way or another they sell on these portals, they rarely have areas or agencies specialized in digital sales tasks, not to mention the absence of their own sales portals.

Mexico ecommerce data

By 2025, the growth of buyers on ecommerce sites is expected to reach 78 million, a growth of 35 percent compared to current numbers. Today the number of buyers is already important, there is talk of a penetration of 44 percent. Mexican consumers are highly focused on price issues, especially in clothing and shoe categories.

The most interesting thing in terms of advertising spending on platforms is investment in search engine advertising (SEA). According to ecommerceDB figures, Coppel invested 57.8 million dollars in positioning and advertising in 2020. This figure is radically higher than second place, Home Depot added 15.9 million dollars followed by Amazon Mexico with 12 million dollars. Coppel’s figure is so large that it outstrips the investment of all the remaining top 10 players combined. The SEA ranking is one of the most important indicators of the priorities of brands and online retailers. The investment was not enough to dethrone Amazon from the first place in ecommerce platforms in Mexico, but it has earned Coppel the ability to play on a field that naturally did not belong to him. The highest socioeconomic level represents 37 percent of purchases, the middle with 32 percent and the remainder in the lowest strata. In contrast the ecommerce in the American Union participation in socioeconomic levels is similar. These are not Coppel’s natural markets, nor are they Walmart’s.

Amazon is king of two of the main ecommerce categories in Mexico: Electronics and Toys. Walmart is a leader in Food, Home Depot in home improvement and Shein – of course – in the fashion category according to the same source. But in 2020 the sales figures could not be more different, Amazon added 1,425 million dollars, Walmart in second place with 672 million dollars and the main Mexican competitor Liverpool that accumulated an impressive amount of 645 million dollars in the pandemic year. . Coppel for his part managed to sneak into the top 5 with $ 596 million.

When studying ecommerce data in Mexico, it is normal to detect the enormous absence of Mercado Libre. The platform is not considered a “pure player” since the interactions are between individuals, that gives it an advantage and has allowed it to travel under the radar of analysts. The most valuable e-commerce retailer in Latin America by market capitalization, it has raised $ 1.55 billion a few days ago in its first share offering in more than two years.

Mercado Libre experienced record growth since 2020, the pandemic prompting a growing number of Latin Americans to buy more online and increasingly turn to digital payment options. The company continued to hit milestones in the third quarter: On the e-commerce front, it posted a record gross merchandise volume of $ 7.3 billion, while its fintech arm saw its loan portfolio grow to more than $ 1.1 billion.

On the other hand, it is essential to consider Walmart as an important player, it is not only the main brand, Superama and Sams add sales in the national top 20. In addition, Superama became the main ecommerce in terms of annual growth in the food and personal care category. Together, the three portals the company dangerously approach the terrain of Amazon and Mercado Libre.

For brands, it is essential to understand that ecommerce data in Mexico is on the rise and rivals social networks. 64.5 percent of users are on one or another social network, in contrast, almost half buy online. In less than 5 years, the use of ecommerce will be more relevant than Facebook in terms of users. If you have not invested in taking your brand to this field, go ahead, consider hiring an agency with experience in these portals and launch your own ecommerce before more time passes.