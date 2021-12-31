A Xbox Racing Game Wheel It is an addition that you have to take into account when improving your experience by making it more immersive, over the years these accessories for games have been improving to make the simulation is getting closer to real life.

At the end of the day, that is how it should be, technology does not stop, day by day there are dozens of examples of devices that are better today than 5 years ago, and gamer companies take advantage of this to offer us the best experience and simulation in videogames, we will talk about three of the best and cheapest racing wheels that are practically Xbox bargains.

Last updated on 2021-12-04. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Thrustmaster TMX

Let’s start with the Thrustmaster TMX, The first thing that stands out is that it is quite realistic in size, what you might expect in a race car, to be specific it is 28 cm in diameter and It is designed to accommodate various types of riding. You can make up to 2 and a half turns to be able to turn in curves that are very steep like those of the Formula 1 tracks.

It has an ergonomic design so that you do not feel discomfort with several hours of driving, this steering wheel Includes 2 pedals that are highly efficient in different contextsAs you can understand, the driving style in a Rally is not the same as in Nascar or Formula 1, it is priced at about 200 euros Y is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

We can also say that has a wide turning angle range from 270 ° to 900 ° lo that allows you greater precision in the race, it has a silent pulley and belt system that gives you better fluidity when driving as well as giving you an extra intuition with the Force Feedback system.

Racing Wheel Overdrive

This steering wheel is manufactured by HORI which is based in Tokyo, it is fully programmable and adjustable, It has compatibility with Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Series S consoles, you can also use it on a Windows 10 PC. It has quality features in a full size with the addition of pedals that are optimized to give you a good simulation, the steering wheel has a turning radius of 270 °, which is the minimum of the previous product.

Something that we miss is that does not have the Force Feedback system that makes your driving more immersive and sensitive. It is held tightly to the table or if you have a support for video game steering wheels, one with resistant clamps and steel pieces is great for you, this product is officially licensed by Microsoft with which its materials are of good quality, the price at which you can get this steering wheel is 150 euros.

Seeing the price difference between this product and the previous one, if you want your steering wheel to have the Force Feedback system, it may be worth paying that difference, if on the contrary you do not want to spend a lot, because this is a good option.

Logitech G920

This Logitech G920 racing video game steering wheel has the Force Feedback system so you can feel how the wheels of the car turn in every curve, so that you feel every obstacle on the track and even every hit with a very realistic vibration system. With the Driving Force system you can accelerate, brake and change gears with the same feeling as if you were in a real car.

This steering wheel is designed to last, it is made with very good quality materials, the solidity of the steel bearings on the steering wheel shaft, the hand-stitched leather lining that seeks to recreate that of a professional racing car, the stainless steel pedals make this Logitech G920 definitely a high-end device for you to have an immersive gaming experience, and you can get it for 248 euros.

This steering wheel is compatible with Xbox One and PC with Windows 8 onwardsIt also has compatibility with Apple’s Mac, this opens up a range of possibilities since if you don’t have a console but a PC Gamer then this product is great for you. It also has a 900 ° rotation so you can make two and a half turns just like the first product, It also has a visual guide to the direction the steering wheel is taking.

The steering wheel will not move from its place thanks to integrated clamps or you can also screw it to a platform so that it stays in place and you can make sharp turns without fear of the steering wheel slipping.