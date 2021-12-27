One of the first programs that we start up as soon as we start the PC, it is our favorite web browser. Over the last few years, this software solution has become key for most teams and users. We refer to programs as well known and important as Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Brave, etc.
It is evident that one of the main reasons for all this is due to the widespread use that we make of the internet in general at the moment. Therefore, these browsers to which we refer allow us to work, play, make videoconferences, check the news, watch movies and series, listen to music, etc .; all online. Hence, we spend so many hours with the browser open, whether or not it is in the foreground.
The developers of this type of program in particular are fully aware of the importance they have today. This is one of the reasons they keep sending us new updates. Thanks to them we can have the latest functions, improve the existing ones, patch security flaws or correct mistakes. But despite all the updates that their top managers send to these projects, they continue to be improved. This is something that is extensible both at a functional level and in terms of interface and appearance.
Surely many of you miss some elements that you consider of special importance and that they should include all browsers in their user interface. Next, we are going to review some elements and functions that these programs should include by default to be better at their job.
What should we find in the browser interface
We have already told you on many occasions that these programs have a good number of configurable elements. These concern both its operation and its appearance and safety. It is precisely for all this that it would not hurt if we could pin shortcuts to frequently used settings functions in the main browser window.
On the other hand, surely many would appreciate being able to add custom widgets scattered around the program interface. These would not give direct access to the pages that we visit most frequently in a visual and attractive way. In addition, we must add that many of these programs offer us in various configuration levels of your security. To increase or decrease all this we must access the options screen of each one. However, this is an important enough control that we could access all of it quickly from the main window.
Here the use of eyelashes has been more than usual for many years. This allows us to open several web pages simultaneously in a single window. But at the same time on certain occasions, especially if we work with large screens, it would be able to divide a window into two, three or four parts. This would also allow us to load different web pages in each section and have them always in view. In turn, in certain cases it would also be appreciated a control that would allow us limit bandwidth consumption at that time for the program.