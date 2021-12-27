It is evident that one of the main reasons for all this is due to the widespread use that we make of the internet in general at the moment. Therefore, these browsers to which we refer allow us to work, play, make videoconferences, check the news, watch movies and series, listen to music, etc .; all online. Hence, we spend so many hours with the browser open, whether or not it is in the foreground.

The developers of this type of program in particular are fully aware of the importance they have today. This is one of the reasons they keep sending us new updates. Thanks to them we can have the latest functions, improve the existing ones, patch security flaws or correct mistakes. But despite all the updates that their top managers send to these projects, they continue to be improved. This is something that is extensible both at a functional level and in terms of interface and appearance.

Surely many of you miss some elements that you consider of special importance and that they should include all browsers in their user interface. Next, we are going to review some elements and functions that these programs should include by default to be better at their job.