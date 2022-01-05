The talented illustrator Ahriman, also known as Dmitry Grozov, is known for his style inspired by the animated series of the 80s, with which he fanarts of all kinds of entertainment works ranging from movies to video games. Among his best creations are star wars fanarts, which let us see how the movies would look if they had been animated series from the 80s.

From Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope to The Mandalorian, Ahriman pays tribute to all the eras of Star Wars. Over the years Dmitry Gorzov has paid many tributes to the creation of George Lucas, spanning almost every film and TV production, including The Clone Wars, the prequels and the new Disney trilogy.

The designs of the vehicles and Star Wars characters are already distinguished by being incredible, when Ahriman re-imagines them they become even cooler, as we see in the illustrations of the General Grievous, Ahsoka Tano and Commander Cody, which I consider his best examples of Star Wars fanarts with this style.

Some of his illustrations Episode IV shows Obi-Wan Kenobi with Luke Skywalker, while others show Obi-Wan preparing to face Darth Vader, Luke piloting an X-Wing or the scene of Darth Vader hanging one of his crew with the force.

Ahriman also presented fanarts of key moments in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, such as the moment before the confrontation between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the taking of General Grievous with his four lightsabers and the moment when the execution is ordered of Order 66. Other moments we see in between his work portrays scenes from The Mandalorian, the animated series and the new movie trilogy.