A couple of weeks ago it was released Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, the most anticipated film of 2021 that met the high expectations of fans. One of the high points was the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, so a fan decided to pay tribute to the sam raimi movies.

The talented illustrator Ahriman, also know as Dmitry grozov (@megagrozov), is known for performing fanarts who imagine what some modern productions would look like if they were animated series from the eighties. One of the best works of this illustrator is that of Sam Raimi’s Spider-ManWell, it recreates some scenes from the movie in an incredible way.

Related: Fans are asking for another Spider-Man movie starring Andrew Garfield.

The drawing style you have Grozov fits very well with retro recreations, as he describes himself as a “old school anime artist”. On the occasion of the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home the artist made an illustration that paid tribute to the film, but his best work is the tribute to sam raimi movies.

Grozov’s illustrations have been published throughout his career and were compiled by a Twitter user, who shared 8 illustrations from the artist inspired by Sam Raimi movies. In some of them we can see Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin in his iconic costume, while another features J. Jonah Jameson in the spider-man costume.

Read more: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would return as Spider-Man for more Sony projects.

These are some samples of the great talent that he has Dmirty Grozov, although we can find other equally or more incredible works on their social networks. Without a doubt, Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the best superhero films of 2021 and we hope that we can continue to see more of the Spider-Verse in live-action in the future.