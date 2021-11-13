Disney is throwing the house out the window once again. Within the framework of Disney + Day, Marvel Studios officially announced the second season of What would happen if…?, which in its first episodes amazed the audience with the creativity of its stories and an outstanding animation style. Thus, the animated production will receive more episodes in the future. Although the company has not confirmed the release date, they anticipate that it will be “soon”, which is surprising given the proximity to the first season.

The second season of Marvel Studios’ What If …?, An animated Original Series, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/QnLz5U28YY – Disney + (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

What would happen if…? had a great acceptance precisely because they cost us alternative stories that did not take place in series and movies live action of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s a great way to explore ideas that even fans couldn’t have imagined. And, furthermore, it makes it clear that Marvel Studios may also succeed in the field of animated productions. In fact, during Disney + Day, they also announced the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Marvel zombies, without forgetting the new episodes of X-Men 97.

Despite being very different narratives, it is important to mention that everything that happens in What would happen if…? It is part of the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “The events of What would happen if…? they are canon. It is part of the MCU multiverse. That multiverse is real, “said AC Bradley, showrunner of the series. In fact, the creative had already anticipated some details of the second season:

As we enter Season 2, we’ll be sticking closer to the anthology format, and there will be all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes … pulling more ideas out of Phase 4 than we obviously could this season. AC Bradley

These statements are quite important, because it means that the new episodes will take advantage of characters who just made their debut in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them are, of course, Shang-Chi and the Eternals. It will be interesting to see what stories cost us about them.