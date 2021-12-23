Ukraine on Thursday denied preparing a military operation in the Donbas, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, as Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his end-of-year press conference.

“The statement of the President of Russia on the alleged preparation of a Ukrainian military operation in the Donbas does not correspond to reality,” said Ukrainian Foreign spokesman Oleg Nikolenko, quoted by the UNIAN agency.

According to the official, Kiev “aspires exclusively to peace.”

Assault from Crimea

Moscow could launch a new attack on Ukraine from Crimea and seize the territory to the Dnieper River, which could serve as a natural barrier against a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive, said Konrad Muzyka, director of the Polish-based consultancy Rochan.

Attack on several fronts

A US intelligence document released this month claimed that Russia could stage an invasion as early as January with up to 100 Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs) or some 175,000 troops. According to the document, there are already about 50 BTGs to the north and east of Ukraine and in the Crimea to the south, creating the possibility of an attack from three flanks.

Analysts said that even if it overwhelmed the Ukrainian army, which has half its strength, Russia could face guerrilla-style resistance that would make it difficult to hold the captured territory.

Missile attacks or cyber attacks

Some scenarios could involve long-range missile attacks or cyber attacks targeting critical infrastructure, said Keir Giles of Chatham House. The missile attacks would take advantage of Ukraine’s less robust anti-missile defenses.

“The different scenarios for how Russia might try to persuade the West to meet its (security) demands by punishing Kiev don’t even necessarily include a ground incursion,” he said.