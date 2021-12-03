What will the open world of Halo Infinite? Now we know more details of the new installment of the video game franchise

It was confirmed that Halo Infinite will have an open world. From 343 Industries they revealed important details about this new facet, where they assured that their open world will be different from those that currently exist on the market. On the other hand, they revealed what will be the novelties that they will propose to differentiate themselves from the rest, where they will avoid at all costs that their open world is tedious and basic.

Halo Infinite will be released on December 8 and will be available for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Undoubtedly, there is a lot of expectation regarding this video game and according to Paul Crocker, in exclusive conversations with LEVEL UP, the title is very special. “The silly answer about what we have that other titles do not, is that we are Halo”he began by saying. Then he added: “And as I said before, that is our sandbox par excellence. The minute by minute of our game is as compelling as it has ever been in many ways. It is more absorbent. It is a very intense combat experience. And what we’ve added is the ability to tackle these challenges the way you want as a player. We try to create this Halo game that a viewer wants to play. Can I go and take a vehicle in that situation? If you can”.

Why your open world differs from the rest

“We wanted our game to be able to be completed by the players. We didn’t want to make the biggest open world game. We wanted to focus on the right areas. That it can be completed because Halo has a tradition of people playing it in multiple difficulties, replaying it, looking for new things, trying different ways of doing things ”, explained.

For his part, Steve Dyck, Halo’s character director, explained that Halo Infinite does not want players to spend hours playing in order to progress through the story. “So it’s more about the mystery and the desire to find out what’s out there rather than the need to go get experience points. Because you’re too low to kill [a los enemigos]. We don’t have that. It is there for you. There will be more for you that you will have access to more stuff, more, you know, upgrade stuff for the Master Chief team and better Marines, better vehicles and better weapons, for sure. But you don’t have to. I think it’s quite an important differentiator, as players can choose to do these things or, if they just want the story experience, they can go down the road and get back to the goal on the main road. “