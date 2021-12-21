The telecommunications regulatory body decided to launch a constitutional controversy, since it considered that creating the Panaut goes against its powers, such as guaranteeing the rights of access to telecommunications services.

“The Institute could not allocate resources to the Panaut at this time (…) so the legislative mandate for the IFT to carry out actions to install, operate, regulate and maintain the National Register of Mobile Telephone Users configures a direct impact on an institutional guarantee of this autonomous body provided for in the Constitution ”, said the IFT.

But even with the suspended terms, the Court will still have to determine in 2022 whether or not to approve the constitutional controversy of the IFT, as well as the unconstitutionality action filed by the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) to completely discard the obligation to create a telephony record.

The INAI considers that the Register implies the violation of the right to the protection of personal data, for not considering a court order for access to said information.

The specialists of the sector have also questioned the creation of a Telephone Register and warn that it could have the opposite effect to the one sought. The risk, they warn, is that telephone extortions will increase, the penetration of mobile devices decreases, because if users do not provide their data, their telephone lines will be canceled, and violate the privacy of citizens.

It is not the first time that Mexico has sought to promote a telephone registry of users. During the government of Felipe Calderón, Genaro García Luna, who served as head of the Ministry of Public Security, promoted the National Registry of Telecommunications Users (RENAUT). But extortion increased by 40%, since user data was sold on the black market for 500 pesos. The Registry was deleted in 2011.

Currently, countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Russia and China require the delivery of biometric data for the purchase of a mobile phone chip.

What information will the Panaut collect?

The IFT will be in charge of creating the mobile phone registry, while operators such as Telcel, AT&T, Telefónica and virtual mobile operators must share information about their users.

The information to be provided by users is biometric data such as fingerprints, facial and iris recognition, Unique Population Registration code (CURP) of the line holder, indicate if the line was hired in the prepaid or postpaid mode and provide data on nationality in case of being a foreigner.

According to the decree, telecommunications concessionaires such as Telcel, AT&T or Telefónica will be fined for extemporaneously registering telephone lines, for which they could pay from 1,792 pesos to 4,481 pesos.

In addition, for not registering a telephone line or for not updating the Register, companies will have to pay from 44,810 pesos to 89,620 pesos. While companies will be penalized for 896,200 pesos up to 1,344,300 pesos for improper use of the database.