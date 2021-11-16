The Japanese automaker believes that the world is going to change enough to diversify its activities in fields beyond cars and motors. The fields of robotics, aviation, electromobility and even space are considered to render Honda unrecognizable.

The company of Soichiro honda it will approach its centenary being something completely different from what its creator envisioned and dreamed of. Today Honda is one of the main manufacturers of internal combustion engines in the world, and throughout this century it must change its business model in a very profound way.

Since April 1, Honda’s destinations are governed by Toshihiro mibe, coinciding with the opening of the Japanese fiscal year. This manager plans to change some business guidelines that were considered sacred for years, see the vaunted independence of Honda from other Japanese manufacturers.

Mibe is open to share exchanges that add value to the company. This type of collaboration builds bridges between companies and can lead to great successes. It has worked beautifully for Nissan for nearly 20 years, beginning with its cross-purchase of shares with Renault.

Honda’s vision for 2030 has the following leitmotif: “Serving the people of the world with the satisfaction of expanding their life potential”. Or what is the same, “Lead the advancement of mobility and enable anyone in the world to improve their daily life”. This is how it appears on their website.

To get started, Honda will electrify its auto business, with a worldwide target of 40% of electric or hydrogen fuel cells by 2030. In just three years, that proportion will have doubled, already 80%. By 2040 it will have become a zero emission manufacturer.

Honda currently manufactures very different types of vehicles. It has a passenger car division, a motorcycle, scooter, ATV and SxS division, another aircraft division, yet another that produces generators, lawn mowers and marine engines, general purpose, motors to compete, etc. All that will be electrified or discontinued.

Honda currently feels some corporate guilt for being indirectly responsible for so much pollution and carbon emissions worldwide, so part of its activity will focus on activities that do not generate net carbon.

Honda dreams of small vertical take-off planes, artificial intelligence, robots, connectivity, space, electric vehicles …

Paradoxically, one of the areas that Honda is going to explore is space flights. In 2030 Honda expects to have a small test rocket operational whose purpose will be to launch low-orbit satellites of up to 1 ton. They even glimpse something as far away as lunar bases that are energy self-sufficient.

Another area in which Honda will advance is in robotic. Beyond the Asimo concept, Honda aims to create avatar robots, that is, they allow a human being to work in a place where they are not physically present. The applications are huge, from nursing the sick to hazardous work in harsh environments such as outer space.

And for all that, Honda will not have a self-sufficient approach. What the company can do for itself, it will do. What not will be achieved through business alliances with the right partners. Independence is no longer a rigid idea, just a preference.

Looking at the shorter term, Honda has an alliance with General Motors to advance areas such as the hydrogen fuel cell and electric vehicles, which are areas that the Japanese manufacturer has explored for years. There could even be a share exchange with the Americans.

Toshihiro Mibe’s vision is very long-term, he may not be able to see it with his own eyes, since he is now close to 60 years old. He has devoted more than half his life to Honda, having joined the company in 1987. It may leave Honda unrecognizable in the long run, but will continue to be a dream factory.