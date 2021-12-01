Probably the most outstanding characteristic of the human being in relation to other creatures is its ability to tell stories. And of all the stories that we have told ourselves, the story of money is undoubtedly the most outstanding.

Let’s take a moment to think about it. Money doesn’t really exist. It is a tale that over thousands of years we have shaped to the point where we do not question it today. And yet it is not real. It is a masterful tale that has shaped social interaction.

Here the question is, just as we have become involved in the story of money as the basis of the social foundation that has led to a whirlwind of selfishness, will we be able to reinvent another story of value that serves as the foundation of human interaction and that lead to a more sustainable outcome?

The time to ask ourselves that question has come! Because the technology we have created is going to transform all the assumptions on which society has been constituted, including the need for money.

If we analyze the origins of modern society, it begins with the creation of the agricultural society that evolves into the industrial society and the institution of the economic and commercial systems that today make up our reality.

Everything resulted in the exploitation of the land, the extraction and transformation of raw materials and the creation of an economic system governed under the premise of scarcity, where each person needed to work to earn money that would allow them to acquire the scarce goods and services that they required to to live.

In the years to come, technological advances will call into question the sense of scarcity on which society was founded, and with it, the need for tools such as money and employment.

Today in 2021, we live in a society addicted to a non-renewable and highly polluting product, oil. We use it to generate energy, operate our industries, grow our food, move our cars and airplanes, build our homes, and make the clothes we wear, as well as the medicines we consume.

In a world of scarcity, black gold seemed like the panacea. It simply had to be extracted and transformed, generating employment, wealth and development …

The problem is that this addition is killing us and it has to stop.

To do?

I invite you to accompany me on a short journey to the year 2050 and beyond, where some of the megatrends that are looming on the horizon today are already a reality. A world in which technology has made it possible to end the sense of scarcity. A world in which energy, thanks to the use of renewable inputs such as the sun, air, tides, nuclear energy, hydrogen and fusion, provide abundant, cheap and inexhaustible energy.

On the other hand, there is the challenge of feeding 9 billion human beings by mid-century. And without a doubt, this requirement, under the agricultural and livestock methods that we use today, seems like a gigantic task that threatens to consume all the available land and water.

However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Let’s imagine that thanks to technology it is no longer necessary to subject the land to the ravages of agriculture and livestock. Rather, now fruits, vegetables and meat are produced through industrial processes within the city.

Specifically, fruits and vegetables are manufactured on vertical farms, which are self-contained units that control the conditions of light, water and nutrients for optimal plant development, providing up to a thousand times more productivity per square meter than the field, with minimal damage to the environment.

Likewise, we will be making meat by cultivating cells that produce fresh and healthy meat, without the need of the animal, releasing large amounts of soil and water, while eliminating methane from the atmosphere, promoting the regeneration of the environment.

Today, the great challenge for these industries, which are already super advanced, is the cost of the large amounts of energy required to operate them, but when this is no longer a limitation, the sense of scarcity would disappear.

And here the big question arises; When the technology we have created is providing us with cheap and abundant energy and food for the whole world, and peasants, laborers, accountants and salespeople are no longer required, what will happen? How will that change the equation in a world that no longer Is it governed by the sense of scarcity? What will happen to the need for the bags and the same money? What will happen to our sense of identity?

From a sustainable point of view, freeing the land from the large areas dedicated to agriculture and livestock will give the land a truce, allowing it to regenerate and regain its vitality.

On the other hand, artificial intelligence will allow all the repetitive tasks that are required for the operation of institutions to be carried out by machines that are infinitely more efficient and cheaper than human beings for this type of work.

And then what is left for human beings to do when work is no longer so unpleasant that they even have to pay us to do it?

And this is where reinvestment comes in. The need to invent a new story to tell us that becomes as deep as the myth of money.

And if you ask me, this story has to be a totally different story. One not based on scarcity but on abundance. A farm not for personal profit, but for the sustainability of the environment. One where the human being stops being the executioner of nature and becomes its executor.

A world in which work is not about accumulating, but about serving and through service finding the reason for being, development and happiness.

I know you are possibly labeling me as a deluded dreamer. However, I ask you, is this world that we have created, based on the sense of scarcity, fear and lack of respect for the earth, is it a state in which we want to live? Is it sustainable? Does it produce happiness? ? If the answer is NO, then we are obliged to reinvent a new story that will save us from our own deception and begin to lay the foundations for a future in which we will be happy to live and inherit our children’s children.

Seem to you?

Mac is an entrepreneurial visionary and thought leader on how to build the future in which we will be happy to live. It teaches companies, associations and governments to better face the future, assume its greatness, and make a difference in the world.*

