“Since 2016 it was established that the credits will be adjusted to the increase in the minimum wage or the unit of measurement and update (UMA), depending on which one has a lesser impact on the credits,” Infonavit explained in a statement this Friday.

In 2021, the minimum wage increased 15% and the UMA 3.15%, so that the increase in loans denominated in times minimum wages had an increase of 3.15%.

In the first days of January 2022, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) will announce how much the UMA will increase.

Among the actions that the National Institute of the Workers’ Housing Fund (Infonavit) has implemented is the implementation of the shared responsibility program, to deal with the problems of unpayable loans that were sometimes minimum wages.

With this change, the loans are in pesos and with a fixed interest rate.

In 2020, when the program was launched, 186,000 borrowers benefited from the program with discounts that exceeded 48,193 million pesos (mp). For this year, the goal of Infonavit was to benefit at least 140,000 workers who have a loan whose debt is 1.3 times greater than the original amount with a seniority of more than 13 years.

Another advantage of the increase in the minimum wage has to do with the fact that, with higher income, employer contributions will also increase, so that workers who have not processed a loan in Infonavit, will be able to accumulate more savings in the housing subaccount.