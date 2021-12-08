The Japanese manufacturer produces five different models in the country, but most of them correspond to the segments that have lost inertia in the United States, the main export market.

“The segment of sedans in the United States, especially that of subcompacts such as Versa, has practically disappeared. In Mexico and Latin America the demand still continues. We also send to Israel and other markets in the Middle East. They are not very large volumes, but It is a good alternative to produce for these markets in the short term, “says Mario Zamora, director of quality, research and development at Nissan Mexicana. “In the medium term, we are going to look for alternatives to bring new models that match market demand, whether it is new models or simply adding new engine options to existing ones”, he adds.

Nissan announced at the end of November an electrification plan, called Ambition 2030, which includes an investment of 16,000 million euros (18,000 million dollars) for the development of 23 electrified models by 2030, 15 of them completely electric. The rest would be hybrids or e-power, the latter are powered by a battery, but recharged through a gasoline engine.

Although the first electric vehicles are produced at Nissan plants in Japan – such as the Leaf and Ariya -, as more models begin to arrive in production, there is a need for current plants to be reconverted to make room for these cars.

“The plan is to reconvert the existing plants. The plant that has already started a reconversion is the one in Tochigi, Japan. In Mexico we have three plants with an export vocation and that gives us an advantage when assigning projects,” says Zamora . “The openness that the Mexican government has, to deploy the infrastructure, will be essential to attract these projects,” he adds.

Seven years ago, to boost the sale of its Leaf, the Japanese manufacturer invested millions of dollars in the installation of recharging centers and lobbied in different instances of Congress for incentives. But the sale of its electric model has not managed to stand out, because the deployment of the charging infrastructure is still limited and there are no tax incentives for its purchase. In the midst of this context, the Japanese manufacturer has decided to turn its strategy around and bet on extended-range hybrids.

“We have a zero emissions vision. There is a long way to go to get there, we have to align supply with demand. But the industry has a very fast conversion speed. We have already announced e-power technology and that is the way we are going to follow in Mexico, “says Joan Busquets, Vice President of Manufacturing at Nissan Mexicana.

The e-power was first introduced in Japan in 2016. The Note model was the first to incorporate this technology and this year cumulative global sales exceeded 500,000 units. In 2021, Nissan introduced a Sentra e-Power to China. In Mexico, the technology is expected to “democratize” access to battery-powered cars and align local operation with Nissan’s global goal of achieving carbon neutrality in all its operations and products by 2050.