The predictions are vulgar bets. They are naive attempts to predict the future with the information we have at hand. That is the problem. We do not have all the information at hand. Things change. Unexpected events arise. And not everything is what it seems. In this space, there is always a fashion that will revolutionize everything. Many promises are made to raise capital. But time is cruel to fashions. Sooner or later, the enthusiasm deflates and a new fad emerges as a substitute. The rise of NFTs? A passing fad or a permanent trend? What will happen to the NFT market in 2022?

In this environment, fashions do not disappear entirely. It is not a matter of life and death. In fact, it is about alternation in media attention. Growth normally continues. But the public now talks about something else. An example: The DeFi. For a moment, the DeFi seemed to be the only topic of the trade press. In its time, it was crazy. However, things eventually calmed down. You could say that the initial euphoria is over and now we have a maturing market. In the initial period, there is a lot of hype and impatience. Everything is more fantasy than reality. Which always encourages rampant speculation. In later periods, the market usually becomes more mature. And the infrastructure gradually improves. Time is killing the bad actors and rewarding the good ones.

Defi fashion passed. But that does not mean that the end of the Defi has arrived. Quite the opposite. The Defi space is growing apace. It no longer grabs all the headlines. But that is due to a media phenomenon. Because the sector as such is quite alive. What usually happens is that there’s a debugging process after the hype. A litmus test. There is a before and after. Usually, after a big saturation, the market concentrates on a few authors. Speculative euphoria generates a boom. And the market hardly differentiates between good and bad. However, time serves as a filter. The Defi, in general, as a possession, endures. However, many individual projects will die on the way.

It is possible that the Metaverse will become a big trend of 2022 overshadowing the sale of collectibles (NFTs) a bit. I get the impression that the market will tire of seeing the same jumpsuit in different clothes and will look for more complex and entertaining applications. Surely, many artists will represent their works in this new format. But I would like to think that the quality of the product will improve greatly. We may find the real action in a few great games.

A fragmented market suffers from a lack of liquidity. Which tells me that investors will look for ways to focus. That is the great success of the games. Because games create community. I would dare to say that the year 2022 will be dominated by this search. I am referring to the creation and consolidation of NFT communities. Community is synonymous with money. Supply saturation dilutes opportunities. Rather, So much competition is not very good for the investment. The metaverse, the game, and the NFTs require a common space. 2021 was the explosion. 2022 will be a lot of construction.

Here is a reflection. During the fashionable period, it is relatively easy to take advantage of people’s greed by promising villas and castillas. A small project, with little liquidity, and with a good promotion team, can increase several Xs in a matter of weeks. The news reaches the press and the most temperamental investors go crazy with greed. Which creates a speculative spiral. Now this is a speculative boom. Interestingly, it is not an indicator of success. At least not necessarily. The true success of a project lies in its level of adoption. That is, in the user community. The price may go up and down due to speculation at the time. But without real adoption there is no future.

However, NFTs go far beyond what we normally associate with NFTs. In fact, they have enormous potential in many other areas. Technology, for example, is sure to have a huge effect on everything related to intellectual property and the physical world. Today we think that the NFT world will be more of the same but bigger. I would say not. The world of NFTs will be very different from today because over time we will find new and better applications. We cannot reduce everything to collectibles and games. 2022 will reveal that potential to us. The collectibles and gaming boom will deflate a bit (or a lot) and the next craze will revolve around new apps.

Every investor must be a futurist. Investing in a fashion is very tempting, but it is not the smart thing to do. In fact, most fashion projects are already very overbought. The ideal would be to identify a niche with potential for the future. Something unnoticed and overlooked in the present. But with adoption, utility, without much competition, and plenty of room to grow.

Now, around the decentralization fighters and their battle for the soul of the Metaverse. I fear that what has always happened will happen. We will have a mixed universe. In other words, we will have centralized actors. And we will have decentralized actors. Centralized actors are always highly criticized, but more components and better organized than decentralized ones. And the most creative and free decentralized, but more chaotic and technically risky. In other words, Facebook (now Meta) will not go away. Microsoft and Nvidia will not get out of the game. And large companies will undoubtedly play a role in building the NFTs / Metaverse world.

Ethereum will be one of the big winners in all of this. Ironically, many “Ethereum killers” will also benefit. But not because they will topple Ethereum. Ethereum killers take advantage of Ethereum’s reputation to collectively grow as a sector. The average investor sees them not as rivals but as family. In conclusion, it could be said that Ethereum is a very sensible and simple way to invest in the future. Because it is the pillar of the universe to come.