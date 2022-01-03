The German platform for the delivery of food at home, Delivery Hero will become the main shareholder of the Spanish company, exceeding 80% of the share capital.

Delivery Hero, which already bought shares in Glovo in the past since it had 44%, has just made an additional purchase of 39.4%, thus assuming the possession of more than 83% of the shares of the Spanish platform.

With a growth rate of 80% in 2021 and 800 million euros in revenue, Glovo operates in more than 1,300 cities in 25 countriess in Europe, Central Asia and Africa, with 15 million active users annually and 70,000 monthly couriers making their deliveries.

For its part, Delivery Hero is an ultra-fast food delivery platform with a presence in 50 countries in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. Based in Berlin, the company was born in 2011 and since 2017 has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of 24,587 million euros.

The operation, which is scheduled to be completed during the second quarter of the year, it just started since the corresponding authorizations have been received.

We signed an agreement today to become Glovo’s majority shareholder in Q2 2022 (pending regulatory approvals). https://t.co/QAlQclNaWC – Delivery Hero (@deliveryherocom) December 31, 2021

“The two companies are united by a shared passion for multi-category delivery and fast trading, as well as their vision for the industry. Delivery Hero and Glovo are founding members of the European Purpose Project and have led the European discourse on the future of platform work“, Delivery Hero explained.

This acquisition, values ​​Glovo at 2.3 billion euros.

For his part, the founder of Glovo, Oscar Pierre, has pointed out that “Glovo’s potential is wasted ”, so he feels“ happy to have found a partner that matches our ambition, culture and will continue to support this adventure we have embarked on ”.

Delivery Hero ensures that After the closing of the transaction, Glovo will maintain its brand and its technological platform and will continue to be led by the current management team, with the two co-founders (Oscar Pierre and Sasha Michaud) at the helm.