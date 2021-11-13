Star & Stripe is America’s number one heroine and one of the strongest worldwide. Even All Might himself recognizes his ability to face villains like Tomura Shigaraki. And in the Chapter 332 of My Hero Academia we saw why, his enormous power against All For One was present.

This heroine from My Hero Academia used one of the most powerful techniques we’ve known in the entire franchise, an explosion similar to a nuclear bomb, known as State-of-the-Art Hypersonic Inter – Continental Cruise Punch against Tomura Shigaraki, the All For One villain.

Unfortunately, his attack was not enough to defeat this My Hero Academia villain, as he had time to hide inside the earth’s crust to dodge his attack. Although, He himself admits that it was a matter of luck, a couple of seconds apart would have marked the end of life and death. Furthermore, this was the beginning of a fatal mistake for the team of heroes.

All For One has a special interest in obtaining Star & Stripe’s devastating ability. And, for his fortune, In the final scene of My Hero Academia chapter 332, it seems that his dream could come true. Well, Tomura Shigaraki manages to touch the face of the heroine, this would allow him to deteriorate the skin and body of the heroine until his death or obtain his powerful ability.

But what is the skill you want so badly? Also called as “New Order” is the Gift of Star & Stripe that allows her to establish a rule in her environment, to manipulate and grant new properties to herself and to her surroundings.. In case of stealing this ability, in the next chapter of My Hero Academia, we will see how Tomura Shigaraki will use it in My Hero Academia soon.

My Hero Academia is the work of Kohei Horikoshi and one of the franchises most loved by the international public, although it will have a small hiatus in October. In it we meet a world full of heroes and villains with unique abilities known as quirks, these are inherited from family to family.

However, there are cases like Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of this saga who does not have any of them. Fortunately, this young man will inherit one of the most powerful abilities known as the One For All.

His fate will be sealed from that moment and will lead him to face the most powerful villain in this world, Tomura Shigaraki, the possessor of All For One, the only ability that can be pitted against Midoriya’s power.

Now, if you are interested in keeping an eye on the current My Hero Academia arc, we recommend reading the most recent chapters through the Manga Plus service. There you can read it for free, both in English and Spanish, as you prefer.

Who is Star & Stripe?

Star and Stripe (ス タ ー ア ン ド ス ト ラ イ プ), is the No.1 Professional Heroine of the United States of America in the My Hero Academia universe. She is a rebellious and determined Hero, as she immediately decided to go to Japan to help in the fight against All For One, even against the United Nations.

She has a strong admiration for All Might, even more than the young Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia. In addition to the New Order, she possesses superhuman strength and defense.. In a matter of minutes, he was able to fly from the United States to Japan to help All Might and company.

The final arc of My Hero Academia

In this way, it seems that the long-awaited end of My Hero Academia will be postponed a bit longer. The reason why this fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki is so highly anticipated is because, unlike other action anime series, this will not be a one-on-one battle.

Kohei Horikoshi, the author of My Hero Academia, has shown us that the most important thing for the final combat will be all the heroes and heroines that have accompanied this protagonist throughout his adventure.

Until now, Midoriya had made the difficult decision to face alone against All For One, Tomura Shigaraki’s master, his army and Shigaraki himself so that no one else would suffer again because of him. However, the constant fights against mercenaries and hordes of villains, had left him on the brink of death. Merely, his power was not enough.

Fortunately, in previous chapters of My Hero Academia, we saw how his friends have decided to come to his rescue and convince the population that Midoriya is a hero, as is each of the people who decide to fight evil. So we are about to witness one of the best fights in manga history, even if we have to wait a little longer.