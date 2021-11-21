Until now, the analysis of the implications of the reform has focused on the electricity market and on the also state-owned CFE, but the document – if it is approved as it was sent – opens a door to changes in the oil market. “What the López Obrador reform seeks to do, from a legal designation perspective, is to completely remove the measures taken in the last 50 years to create more responsibility, transparency, autonomy and efficiency in both monopolies of the state-owned energy sector,” says the IPD analysis. “What it does deliberately is open up the possibility and give the government full flexibility to implement changes in secondary law, which would house the details.”

The consulting firm, led by John Padilla, points out that the reform could turn Pemex into an entity totally controlled by the government, which would not have the obligation to make its financial results transparent, and opens the possibility that the public Treasury completely absorbs the bulky Pemex debt, of almost 115,000 million dollars.

The federal government has injected capitalizations into the oil company to meet its liabilities and has decided to take charge of paying Pemex’s debt repayments. A decision that, according to Octavio Romero Oropeza, CEO of the oil company, was the idea of ​​President López Obrador, who has not given up on putting Pemex at the center of his agenda. “Making Pemex a public entity could pave the way for all its assets and liabilities to be absorbed by the government,” says the analysis.

The 2013 reform was intended to turn Pemex into a company that will operate in terms of transparency, although this has not been fully achieved. But the initiative could open the door to dissolve the board of directors of the state company – which in theory aims to create a counterweight – or eliminate the five independent advisers that are part of it. The change in the figure, says IPD, could remove Pemex from the obligation to submit to an audit committee, and have an external and internal auditor.

The discussion of the reform is still slow and with comments from different both of the legislature that do not indicate what the next step will be in what could become the main legal change for President López Obrador.