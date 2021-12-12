Depending on the day you were born, this will be your greatest challenge for the new year …

Welcome back to the wheel of the year! Remember that each cycle we have the opportunity to renew ourselves, learn and achieve part of our dreams …

By Dhyana Angélica Rodríguez

An epic year

• This 2022 has a vibration number 6, so family and health will be very important.

• It is a period that will help us to recover to process the losses that occurred in 2020 and 2021.

• In Chinese astrology the year of the water tiger begins, which is fearless but at the same time adaptable.

• Emotions will have to be taken into account as part of our actions.

What will be your biggest challenge in 2022 according to your zodiac sign

Taurus

You must take responsibility for what corresponds to you at home and at school. Fulfilling your obligations and tasks will have to be your next goal.

Gemini

Stop self-sabotaging yourself and believe in your dreams, but work on them so they can come true.

Cancer

Reconnect with your desires and intuition.

Leo

Relationships with people will have some challenges, don’t be afraid to be yourself and give your opinion, even if it doesn’t seem like it to others, this will cause some friends to drift away; only the best will stay.

Virgo

Put your routines in order, return to what you were passionate about or fun, such as certain after-school activities, for example. In addition, you must be aware of your health.

Aries

Friendship. Some relationships will tighten, while superficial ones will go away.

Libra

Measure yourself in expenses and entertainment. Start a savings.

Scorpion

House issues, you will feel a bit of restriction in it.

Sagittarius

The issues that have to do with some important procedures and communication with your family and friends. It will be necessary to take a look at your relationship with your cousins ​​and siblings.

Capricorn

Money matters (it will be necessary to economize). Try to sell what you no longer use or give it to people who need it, this will help the material move and return to you in different and positive ways.

Aquarium

Work an improved version of yourself.

Pisces

Learn from mistakes without punishing yourself for them. You should also avoid criticizing others and getting into gossip that has nothing to do with you.

