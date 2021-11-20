Huawei has launched its top-of-the-range and flagships in Spain on time until the arrival of the Huawei Mate 40. This has been the last high-end phone from the Chinese firm that has arrived in our country through official channels. And the first that has not, for now, has been the Huawei P50 and the rest of its family. And obviously this is very bad news. Because while the brand is betting on the mid-range, with the new Nova, the same has not happened with its top of the range. The problem now is that a series of changes are taking place in Huawei’s high-end that make even more confusing everything .

So it is certainly a good question to ask yourself, what will happen in the future with Huawei’s range caps, and if we are going to see any in the coming years. And the fact is that the precedents lead us to ask ourselves this question seriously, and sadly they do not allow us to be very optimistic about the future.

Because the Huawei P50s should have hit the market in February or March of this year, and they finally did at the end of this summer. Something that undoubtedly disrupts all the plans of the brand, which in other years, would have launched the new Mate this past October, something that has not happened logically due to the proximity of the P50. So now we find ourselves in a unknown situation over the last few years. Because we see each other at the end of the year without having met any high-end Huawei mobile in Spain. Now on the horizon is the Huawei Mate 50, a phone that should hit the market next spring, dates completely unknown to him.

Today the logical thing is that the The next high-end phone to arrive in Spain is the Huawei P50, but there are great doubts that the Chinese firm will do so. We are not only talking about Spain, but about other countries at a global level that are checking how Huawei is taking the launch of its high-end products much more calmly. Thus, while we wait for the Huawei P50, we have seen the new and cheap Honor 50 go on sale in Spain. Although the brand no longer has anything to do with Huawei a priori, without a doubt this is the spiritual heir to the P50. We do not know if we will have to consider this as its natural successor in Spain and we will run out of high-end Huawei.

Why are they so late?

The truth is that this is a situation that we have not encountered in many years with the Huawei range. And it is that Huawei’s problems for be able to access new processors it is slowing down the development of high-end mobiles a lot. If it weren’t enough, not being able to count on Google’s services and apps, the veto on its collaboration with TSMC has also slowed down the development of new high-end mobiles a lot.

Without them they are not so competitive, and also now we know that the agreement with Leica also comes to an end. Therefore Huawei is stripped of the two main reasons why its range caps were bought. Something that is logically slowing down the whole process, to the point that in the middle of November we do not know when its first top of the range of the year will arrive, if it ever does. With the Mate 50 without presenting the normal thing is that the next high-end mobile that arrives in Spain is the Huawei P50, but when, that nobody knows.