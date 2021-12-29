Finally, the most pirated series in the world of TV and streaming were released. Read all the info Here!

The emergence of new services streaming does not mean that everyone is going to run to hire them, and the most pirated series this year seem to be those of Marvel and Disney Plus. According to a ranking annual series that received the most pirate downloads, WandaVision Y Loki they were the winners this year.

If you still do not have a Disney Plus account, or want to create a new one with a discount, click on this link.

To give you an idea, while game of Thrones was on the air the series dominated this list. Last year there were no more seasons of game of Thrones, so at the top were The Mandalorian, The Boys and Westworld. And now with the MCU expanding to series of Disney +It seems that there is already a hint that it will happen in the next few years.

This year, WandaVision becomes the most pirated series despite having premiered in January. The series surprised many fans of the franchise for good and managed to appease the desire to see something of Marvel after a whole year without any content. But Marvel not only surprised with the story of Wanda Maximoff, but also did it with Loki.

Loki arrived at the platform Disney in June and gave fans of the character much more than Tom Hiddleston and it was confirmed that this season will not be the only one in the series. According to the medium Torrentfreak, WandaVision Y Loki they were the two most pirated series. Follow him The witcher, whose second season reached Netflix on December 17. After The Witcher, appear The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If… ?, Foundation, Rick and Morty, Arcane and Wheel of Time, in that order.

But… Where is the most viewed series of Netflix? As reported by the outlet, Squid Game not listed as estimates are based on single episode downloads rather than entire seasons. If it had been calculated by season, it is likely that Squid Game Y The Money Heist will be found on the list.

Other series that do not appear in this list of 10 series for the same reason they are Succession, Mare of Easttown Y Ted lasso. This makes sense, since surely several users of Torrent They ran to download these entire series once they read your reviews or just had someone recommended it to them.

But something that can be clearly seen with this top is that Marvel dominated both theatrical movies and series this year. Another way of looking at it is that series are slowly becoming a style of game of Thrones. This means that we will see more and more series focused on mythological elements and chapters that leave the viewer waiting for more.

Share it with whoever you want