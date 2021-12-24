The year 2021 is coming to an end and leaves us endless emotions, developments and news on its way. Considered by many to be the best year that the cryptocurrency industry has had in its history, these 12 months have not passed with indifference and have managed to set goals that just a year ago sounded impossible to achieve.

Thanks to a collaboration between Blockchain Summit Latam and Cointelegraph, led by Cristóbal Pereira, CEO of Blockchain Summit Latam and Latam Tech, and Ezio Rojas, we present you a summary of the news that most impacted the cryptocurrency ecosystem in 2021. You can also listen to it in podcast format here.