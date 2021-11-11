‘Las meninas’ is one of the most important paintings in universal painting. You may like it or not, that’s another topic. But if you are a photographer you should go see it at least once in your life. Why? In this work by Diego Velázquez there are many things to discover. And photographers have before us some of the keys to everything we can do with a camera.

Diego Velázquez painted the picture of ‘Las meninas’ at the end of his days. There is everything he learned throughout his life. If we want to understand his work, we can do so by looking at this painting. And I assure you that contemplating it in the living room is nothing like contemplating it on the internet or in a mere reproduction of a book.

When I tell my students that the best way to learn to photograph is to go to museums, and more specifically to the Prado Museum, many do not understand me. What does photography have to do with painting? Through the pictures we can understand how reality is passed to a two-dimensional plane.

And if we want to go to the essence, we must face this great painting and analyze each and every one of its brushstrokes. Because only then will we understand how to represent space and how to direct your gaze.



Las meninas (Wikimedia Foundation)

In addition, if we look at the study of the professor and researcher at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia Miguel Usandizaga, it is very likely that ‘Las meninas’ was painted with the help of a camera obscura, which further unites us with the great painter.

The story of Diego Velázquez

This is not the time to tell the life and work of one of the most important artists in the history of art. We will touch on what is related to the mythical painting and what photographers can take advantage of. But let’s place ourselves.

He was the chamber painter of the court of Felipe IV, since the Count Duke of Olivares called him when the king had only two years in power. This historical period in the history of Spain cannot be understood without the gaze of Velázquez.

All the time he was in court – all his life – He took advantage of it to study the work of the great painters. Especially the work of Titian, which he could freely contemplate in the rooms of the Alcázar de los Austrias; not the Bourbon Palace, which was built after the great fire that devoured it at Christmas 1734.



Diego Velázquez (Wikimedia Foundation)

His fame reached such heights that Rubens himself visited him in Spain. Many things remained from that trip, such as the desire to go to study in Italy or the cross that we can find on Mount Abantos. They erected it to remember the place from which the two painters enjoyed the views of the Madrid sky and the San Lorenzo de El Escorial monastery.

From that first trip to Italy, our painter managed to greatly improve his ability to paint perspective, in addition to studying the great masters of the Renaissance such as Tintoretto, Michelangelo and Raphael.

At the end of his life he painted two masterpieces: ‘Las hilanderas’ and the painting we have in our hands, ‘Las meninas’ or ‘La familia de Felipe IV’ (1656). As they say on the highly recommended museum page:

The characters inhabit a space modeled not only by the laws of scientific perspective but also of aerial perspective, in whose definition the multiplication of light sources plays an important role. … details of extraordinary beauty are spread over the entire pictorial surface; and the painter has taken a decisive step on the road to illusionism, which was one of the goals of European painting of the Modern Age, since he has gone beyond the transmission of resemblance and has successfully sought the representation of life or animation.

In a popular thread, which I can’t find on Twitter, they say that this painting stands out because in it air is seen for the first time in art history. What stands out the most is the way of representing light and placing the characters on the plane. The way in which the main object of the image, the infanta, stands out, and how everything is placed to guide the viewer.

What photographers learn from ‘Las meninas’

One of the best experiences that I remember after confinement was the time I was able to be together with my mother in front of ‘Las meninas’. We were in the great room 012. The rooms had just reopened to the public and we were lucky enough to be alone in front of the painting.

It seemed smaller to us (something very strange) than we remembered. But there were the meninas surrounding the Infanta Margarita, who died just 17 years later due to complications in the fourth childbirth. She is the protagonist of a painting in which the light illuminates and hides each of the characters that are part of the painting and of course to the environment in which they coexist. And there he is, standing, Diego Velázquez, looking at us.

It is the perfect recreation of reality. For the first time we have the feeling of being able to walk inside a painting.

Nothing is accidental in the painting. Each point of light, each space of shadow, has a meaning in the composition. It’s the perfect recreation of reality. For the first time we have the feeling of being able to walk inside a painting.



There is everything (Wikimedia Foundation)

The characters in the painting are not posing. They are watching, although we will never know where. Some do not even seem aware of being portrayed, such as the maid of honor Marcela de Ulloa, next to a guardian whose name is not known, and, in the background, behind the door, appears José Nieto, the queen’s chamberlain (Velázquez was the king’s).

Everything breathes naturalness in the painting, even within the strong baroque style. Even that nervous and imprecise brushstroke like a street photograph that so accompanied Velázquez’s habit of painting alla cousin, that is, without previous sketch or drawing. But the detail is not important in this painting. It could be said, in photographic language, that it is shaky or with a high ISO (somewhat forced, I know).

The light is what counts. What manages to give life. Something very curious, which we can read in the study by Fernando Zaparaín Hernández published in number 362 of Goya magazine, is that one of the most important points of the painting, the light that we can see in the background, behind the queen’s chamber, It’s the key.

The perspective of the scene leads to that particular point, just under the arm of the character who does not know if he enters or leaves. Without the presence of this luminous point, everything would be meaningless from the point of view of composition. The funny thing is that it is painted from another place … but this is another story that we will see next …

Those lights and shadows that alternate in the image all the way to the background give the painting air. And it is what we have to look for when shooting. We simplify many times. Some photographers abuse the hit of light surrounded by shadows. And here we discover that not everything is based on contrast:

Photographers have to look for the light to accompany the moment.

The shadow is also part of the whole. Only in this way is the representation of the volume possible.

That objects and people can be distinguished, that your image is clean, with nothing to interrupt your perfect vision.

And that everything is positioned to direct the gaze of the viewer.

There is no clearer way to see it than in this painting.

The secret of ‘Las meninas’

In 2020, the study of Miguel Usandizaga jumped, which we have already pointed out, in which claimed that Velázquez used the camera obscura to paint this picture, in order to faithfully reproduce spaces and give that baroque feeling of reality.

In 2018 it was already counted, in the aforementioned study by Fernando Zaparaín Hernández, that the composition offered by the painting is very similar to the vision of a camera.

The images obtained by placing a camera at the observer’s point, comparable to the human eye (35 mm), both in the digital model and in the model, substantially coincide with what is represented on the canvas.

In all the studies they detail the room of the fortress in which the painting was painted. It was the room of Prince Baltasar Carlos, the boy who Velázquez painted on horseback and who died in 1646 at the age of 17. There was the painter’s studio, next to the Golden Tower.

And this is where the camera obscura comes in. It seems that Velázquez placed there, outside the room we are contemplating, a device known to the great masters, to represent perspective accurately.



Kinston Lacy’s Las Meninas (detail)

To trace the lines that bring so much life to the scene, he prepared a dark chamber in which he was introduced to paint the natural lines. He was inside that hidden room from the curious who could talk about witchcraft …

It is an interesting theory, which deserves a calm reading. And it comes from the contemplation of the only known copy of the painting, which we can enjoy in Kingston Lacy (Dorset county, UK).



Detail of the famous line that supports the theory of the camera obscura

This little painting is an identical copy. The perspective of both paintings, despite the difference in size, is nailed. And a vertical line that can be seen in the English painting, next to the character who kicks the dog, developed the whole theory:

The Kingston Lacy painting is not a copy, nor is it a sketch of the big one. It is not only from Velázquez, nor only from Mazo: it belongs to both. And it is, concretely, what we could call, by analogy with the language of photography, the “pictorial negative” of the large painting.

Suddenly, a painting that has so much to tell us photographers, due to the disposition of the characters, the quality of the light and the brave exercise of composition, ** we discover that it could have been formed with the same physical law with the one that we take our photos **.

And for this reason we should look at it with even more respect if possible. You have to go to the Prado, at the less crowded hours and limit yourself to looking, as so many authors have done. There we have the texts of Antonio Palomino who discovered the teacher for us, the thought of Michel Foucault on the notions of similarity / similarity and representation. And of course, those private conversations of Antonio López with his friend in the extended version of ‘El sol del membrillo’ where two contemporary painters try to make sense of it.

We photographers always value Goya as the first of all. But Velázquez went ahead with this painting. And we can learn everything we need, much more important than the camera or the mobile we use. One thing is technique and another, much more important, is learning to look.