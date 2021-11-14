After a start marked by many questionable artistic decisions and problems in the form of bugs and visual glitches, GTA Trilogy was withdrawn from PC digital stores alleging the need to remove content that he shouldn’t be in the game.

What was then interpreted as an answer to all the problems that the game had launched with, with the passing of the days has turned out to be an even more dangerous mistake. Inside the code is content that you can commit to Rockstar. Again.

The dataminers did not take long to dive through the game code trying to see what they could scratch, and what they found, in addition to comments from developers, content removed for the final version of 2004 or even the first beta of the game, is a name to spare. known to the gaming community and the lawyers of Take Two: The Minigame Hot coffee.

The controversial sex minigame which cost Take-Two and Rockstar $ 20 million – the quick summary is that even though it was hidden within the code, people could access it despite not having an adequate age rating for it- it is also in the code from GTA Trilogy.

Those who have come across it assure that the possibilities of making it work are slim, mainly because many of the related assets are missing, but that no one has bothered to eliminate that content from the game is surprising at the very least.

Apparently Rockstar He gave the original source code of the game to the port makers, but they have not removed anything from it. That means that there are also all the songs that, for licensing reasons, should not be in this edition. There is simply a code that prevents them from ringing in the game.

It remains to be seen what response entities such as the companies behind those songs and their licenses give, as well as the regulatory body of the US age rating that has already put Rockstar on the ropes almost 20 years ago.