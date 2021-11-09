Ready to meet the new LITTLE M4 Pro 5G? Today LITTLE dresses up to bring us this and some other novelty.

We remember that this presentation may be followed through Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. And, if you don’t want to complicate things, you already know that at MundoXiaomi we are going to tell you everything that is presented, with a special focus on the new POCO M4 Pro 5G.

This event will take place today, November 9, at 12:00 in the morning Spanish —At 20:00 (GMT +8) in China— and will last 1 hour. The schedules according to regions are the following:

Spain: 12:00 PM (11:00 in the Canary Islands)

Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia: 5:00 AM

Cuba, Venezuela, Chile: 6:00 AM

Argentina: 7:00 AM

China: 18:00 PM

POCO M4 Pro 5G and some secret news





There are just a few hours left to get to know this new terminal that will fatten POCO’s already extensive fleet. Rumor has it there will, in fact, be three versions in the following configurations:

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G’s 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage

storage LITTLE M4 Pro 5G’s 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage

storage LITTLE M4 Pro 5G’s 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage





This new terminal will most likely be equipped with a Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor, 6.5-inch IPS screen with FullHD + resolution, refresh rate of up to 90 HZ and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a spacious 5,000 mAh battery with confirmed fast charge of up to 33W.

As we discussed last week, “the new POCO M4 Pro 5G will correspond to the Global version of the newly introduced Redmi Note 11 5G. As we already know, this strategy is identical to the one that Xiaomi adopted a few months ago with the POCO M3 Pro 5G, which corresponded to a version very similar to what we saw with the Redmi Note 10 5G “.





But we may still get the odd surprise. Under the legend “The real beast is coming back“(” the real beast is back “), it seems that LITTLE has an ace up his sleeve.

The latest rumors point to a revision of the POCO F3 and it is possible that some of the latest gamin-oriented models will arrive in Europe for the first time in history. We are also looking forward to the new POCO F4, although it would still be too early to know it. In a few hours we will get rid of doubts.