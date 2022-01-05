Jan 05, 2022 at 00:03 CET

EFE

The Casademont Zaragoza coach, Jaume Ponsarnau, described it as “regrettable & rdquor; the defeat of his team against Unicaja (110-72), which means “losing the opportunity to take a step forward & rdquor; in league.

The coach of the Zaragoza team appeared at a press conference and left his analysis of a tough defeat at Carpena: “We started playing well until everything started to go wrong & rdquor ;, he said,“ and from the third quarter our response was horrible & rdquor ;.

“We have lost the opportunity to take a step forward & rdquor ;, he continued,” to show that we had a soul and wanted to do things, but we were very weak & rdquor ;, after a match where “the plan was good for 15 minutes & rdquor ;.

“What we have done on the track has been regrettable & rdquor;, acknowledged with disappointment, aware that the circumstances with the Covid “do not serve as an excuse & rdquor ;, but that he did redefine his game plan at the last minute.