The last time we saw Hawkeye, the protagonist of the new Disney Plus series Hawkeye, consoled Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) after the funeral of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr). They both seemed isolated from the surviving Avengers remnants and the image couldn’t be more symbolic.

After all, both were part of a kind of secondary layer of the superhero group. They were both powerful and beloved. In fact, it was the family Barton family tragedy which opened the story of Avengers: Endgame. Wanda, for her part, appeared in the last battle against Thanos and demonstrated her considerable power. For both of them, the closing scene of the film was a kind of finishing touch to their curious friendship since The Avengers (2012).

It is curious that the series that tell the stories of both are part of those destined to make their way in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise’s most popular heroes are dead, missing, or retired, so all a new generation takes over. While Wanda became the Scarlet Witch, Loki a hero, and Sam the new Captain America, Hawkeye is anyone’s guess.

One wide enough to ask yourself questions about the hero’s future. In recent weeks, information that Florence Pugh (Yelena in Black widow) would be part of the cast of the series excited the fans. Also the rumor that Vincent D’Onofrio would come to Marvel through the Disney Plus series. But the various information does not seem to be enough to arouse interest in the coming story.

The big question is: what do we know so far about what we can expect from Hawkeye? We leave you here all the information available so far.

What could the ‘Hawkeye’ series narrate?

Based on the information available, the series could have two objectives. The first to present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe one of the expected Young Avengers: Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld). However, it will also include information about the time that Barton was Ronin, after Thanos’ snap.

But now problems for Barton increased. The post credits scene of Black widow showed that Yelena might seek revenge by holding Barton responsible for Natasha’s death. To that we could add the possibility that DareDevil’s Kingpin enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the front door.

This being the case, it is most likely that Hawkeye be more consistent and interesting than a heroine presentation. It could be a way to broaden the threads that bind the Marvel series leading up to Disney Plus. In addition, to establish a direct link between the Thunderbolts (to which Yelena could belong) and The Avengers.

In that case, Hawkeye it could become a vital hub for various Marvel stories. Especially if it’s true the rumor of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Could Barton’s series be the way to bring together all the extremes of the series that previously belonged to Netflix?

Why is there no trailer yet?

It is likely that Disney Plus, which plans to premiere the series this year, will wait for the premiere of the animated series What if…? before doing it. The reason? Do not compete in attention to both programs. After all, Hawkeye has yet to cope with the upheaval that gave the foundations of the Marvel Universe the end of Loki.

So most likely it is a strategic motive and perhaps some secrets related to the trailer for the third part of Spider-Man.

Who will we see in ‘Hawkeye’?

One of the great novelties of the series is the incorporation of the leader of the Young Avengers. Kate Bishop will play Hailee Steinfeld, the visible head of the new heroes. And if everything turns out as in the comics, she will be Barton’s new protégé. So that the series could be an open door to a new franchise. Especially when the rest of the characters have been quietly introduced in recent months.

Another new face joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that of Kate’s mother, Eleanor Bishop. In fiction she will be played by Vera Farmiga and most likely has a more prominent role than her brief comic appearances.

Another face that comes straight out of the comics is that of Jacques Duquesne (Tony Dalton), a former Clint mentor whom comic book fans would recognize as Swordsman. Following Marvel’s new experiments, too has been both a villain and a hero. He is likely to play an ambiguous role on the show.

Finally, there is the addition of Maya Lopez / Echo, played by Alaqua Cox. A heroic version of Taskmaster, he is capable of mimicking the fighting and even artistic talents of others. Zahn McClarnon will appear as Maya’s father, William Lopez, and Brian d’Arcy James will play an as-yet-undisclosed role on the show.