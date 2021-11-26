what we advance, and what the Covid-19 advances

Nov 25, 2021 at 20:09 CET



Faced with an enemy as formidable as SARS-CoV-2, we cannot be frivolous. We are still far from winning. Several experts predict that in the coming months we will see half a million deaths in the most developed European countries.

A probable scenario for Europe is that in less than a year we will all be vaccinated, we have passed the Covid-19, or we are dead

We can still suffer major defeats in our fight against SARS-CoV-2.

At this time, the future will depend mainly on several actors who are in our hands.

On the one hand, the efficacy of vaccines. On the other, the proportion of vaccinated. It will also depend on whether we get effective drugs against SARS-CoV-2. Finally, of the epidemiological measures “classical”. Social distancing, tracking, isolation of the infected, etc. they still have a lot to say.

1. A third dose that can last for years

Vaccines are currently proving effective and safe. At the beginning of the pandemic, most of those who began to develop them considered that it would be good news if the first vaccines were 60% effective.

The reality far exceeded these expectations.

In addition, a series of evidences suggest that the third dose can be much more effective.

Some experts say that this third dose will protect us for several years.

In this sense, many laboratories are working on vaccines that work specifically only as third doses.

2. Strategy to stop anti-vaccines (what Dr. Enjuanes says)

The problem now arises with the proportion of vaccinated.

We already know that to maintain the functioning of the economy and the minimum personal restrictions, in Europe vaccines were opted for as the main method to defeat the coronavirus.

We also know that with this strategy it is necessary to vaccinate everyone.

And what we now know, because we suffer it, is that since we have not been able to do it, in Europe we are now witnessing the pandemic of the unvaccinated.

In this context, Dr. Luis Enjuanes, one of the world’s best experts on coronavirus, and who is working on an inhaled vaccine, has just made some radical statements:

“If those who are not vaccinated do not collaborate with society, that society does not collaborate with them”:

 If you don’t get vaccinated, you can’t work for the government.

 If you do not get vaccinated and you have a problem due to the infection with this virus, Social Security will not take charge of your treatment.

 If you do not get vaccinated, you cannot go to public places and centers & rdquor ;.

He also insists that all officials should have the complete vaccination schedule. In countries like the United States, this policy already applies to teachers, the military, and the police.

Such measures can seem very extreme in today’s democratic societies.

But the idea of ​​applying them is gaining strength among the sectors with the highest scientific and technical training.

The problem arises when the first estimates start to be made.

Some estimates suggest that more than a million deaths could be due to the anti-vaccines that have made the most propaganda on the networks, making millions of people reluctant to get vaccinated.

Some scientists consider this the greatest genocide to occur in this century.

3. The hope of drugs

On the other hand, at the moment we have good prospects with a series of new drugs against SARS-CoV-2.

But we cannot forget that getting antiviral drugs has always been more difficult than getting antibacterial drugs. And surely at first its use will be limited to the most seriously ill in hospitals.

Paradoxically, through these drugs science could save the lives of anti-vaccine scientists.

4. Maintain the classic epidemiological measures

Although we find them unpopular, the epidemiological measures “classic & rdquor; (such as social distancing or tracking and isolating the infected) are effective.

Several countries thus managed to keep SARS-CoV-2 at bay.

There are even experts who, based on simulating the results of the application of these measures, argue that if we had tried a little more, Covid-19 would have ended in January 2021 at the latest.

But we have repeatedly done it wrong. We always relax these measures ahead of time.

And the result has been that by not spending a few more days of confinement at the end of the first wave, we have suffered several confinements associated with the following waves. And we still do not learn.

A number of scholars have long been warning of a rapid decline in science in Europe.

In this sense, mathematical models are beginning to circulate that evaluate the enormous cost in human lives of many of the decisions made by politicians and judges against all scientific evidence.

The next publication of some of these models showing that if the judges had not taken down many of those restrictions thousands of deaths could have been avoided, should give us a lot to think about.

After reviewing what our strategies are, it remains to review the other part of the problem. What can SARS-CoV-2 do?

The coronavirus will continue to do what it has already done.

Little by little, new variants will appear that each time will be a little more infectious and each time they will escape something more to the vaccines and the immune system of those who have already had the disease.

In this sense, the worst-case scenario is that SARS-CoV-2 gets a vaccine escape mutant. This would render our entire vaccination strategy ineffective.

We would be like at the beginning, but facing much more infectious variants of the coronavirus.

1. New variants keep appearing every day

Thousands of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 have appeared since the beginning of the pandemic.

Most of them failed to thrive and became extinct very quickly. But other variants are more effective and little by little they become dominant in the coronavirus population.

Today we have enough data to estimate that for every 6.6 million new infections that occur in the world, SARS-CoV-2 gets a new variant that remains in the population for a certain time.

Around 25 variants significantly increased the effectiveness of the virus, making it more infectious, better able to evade our immune system, or both at the same time.

Over time these more effective variants will eliminate the others.

2. A “hiding place” is the new ace up the sleeve of SARS-CoV-2

The danger is that the more new infected there are, the more new variants will appear and the greater the probability that the virus will achieve an escape variant.

In fact, some of our best epidemiological models indicate that since the appearance of the Delta variant, more infectious and with a greater ability to circumvent the immune system, it is no longer in our power to extinguish SARS-CoV-2.

In this sense, SARS-CoV-2 has another ace up its sleeve.

He is very adept at passing other animals. And in that case, even if we manage to beat him, he could always come back from one of these animal populations.

Whether we like it or not, we are in a war in which both sides are progressing.

We improve with vaccines (everything seems to indicate that the third dose is going to give us an important advantage).

But the virus does not sit still and the more people are infected, the more likely it is that more infectious variants will appear.

Even if we can get the third dose of vaccine to work as well as possible, it will still be necessary to choose. Either we vaccinate everyone or we revert to restrictions.

In the midst of the expansion of Nazism, Winston Churchill uttered one of his most famous phrases: “You could choose between a quick war and dishonor. You chose dishonor and now you will have a long war & rdquor;

The same thing happens to us. We can choose between defeating the virus as quickly as possible by vaccinating everyone or having to fight a long battle that makes us pay a heavy price.