Ryan Reynolds talked about his career as an actor and dared to choose the worst experience of his career. Was it the Green Lantern?

Ryan Reynolds long ago became one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood. Recently, the interpreter launched Red Alert, the new Netflix hit movie where he shares the limelight with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Since its launch, this film broke all the records of the streaming platform and continues to be one of the most viewed productions after several weeks.

The truth is that this film was not the only success in the career of Ryan Reynolds. The actor has starred Deadpool, Detective Pikachu, Free Guy and many other productions. But, just as you have fond memories of your most famous movies, you also have bad memories with a particular title. And no, it’s not about Green Lantern.

Your worst experience

From Comic book, revealed what was Ryan Reynolds’ worst acting experience. “In one of my first jobs, I was in a sitcom, I was a pilot and I was 18 or 19 years old. They rewrote it all just before the audience entered the set. He was a pilot. There were many challenges. It was with an audience and no one knew his script lines. Everyone was struggling to get this fixed. That was the first time I really tried to experiment with improvisation in front of the camera. “he commented.

“And it kind of saved my life at the time, but it was definitely a nightmare situation. It was like when you dream that you are not prepared and go to class ”, added the actor. Currently, Ryan who is taking a break already has plans to become the next James Bond. Will he get the role?