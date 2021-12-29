Jeff Lowe, the current owner of Joe Exotic’s ex-zoo, received a legal setback that will affect his relationship with the animals. Read all the info In this note!

The events of the story behind the series Tiger king They continue to surprise, and now the justice forbade Jeff Lowe, owner of ex-zoo Joe Exotic, exhibit animals. Lowe, who was at the time a co-worker of Exotic, he owned the zoo Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in 2020, until tenure was given to Carole Baskin, After it was shown that the conditions of the zoo were not ideal, it was permanently closed by the same Baskin.

And now, as reported National Geographic, Lowe you will never be able to exhibit animals again in your life. The sentence comes after the indictment of Lowe and his company to break the Endangered Species Care Act by illegally possessing animals without the necessary license.

While the case and the consequences for Lowe, The lawyer Carney anne nasser described the decision as “the most aggressive civil enforcement action against an animal exhibitor in the history of the Animal Welfare Law“. The success of Tiger king achieved that Netflix will release the second season of the series this year as well as a spin off focused on Doc Antle.

There are also rumors that at least one dramatization of the history of Tiger King, thanks to the success of the series of Netflix. While the drama continues to actively unfold, the restrictions placed on Lowe show that the purpose of these series is to protect animals.

