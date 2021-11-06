Along with the premiere of Batman, the year 1989 brought to the world a series of important events, which we review below

One of the years that marked the history of DC Comics is 1989, since the big screen saw the premiere of one of the films that marked an era, Batman, whose launch occurred in a year of great events in Mexico and the world.

Politics, sports, entertainment and society were preparing their transition to the last decade of the 20th century, which is why 1989 left its important mark on humanity with one of the most important events, the fall of the Berlin Wall.

On June 23, 1989, Batman hit movie screens in the United States and Canada, while Mexico waited until October 12, 1989 to discover the first big-budget Bat Man film.

Let’s take a trip back in time and remember that it happened in 1989, the year that Batman burst onto the big screen.

What was happening in Mexico?

After a tense electoral process, Carlos Salinas de Gortari assumed the presidency of Mexico in December 1988, and in January 1989 he delivered a coup of authority with the capture of the leader of the oil union, Joaquín Hernandez Galicia ‘La Quina’.

New times were approaching in the political map of Mexico, the PAN won the governorship of Baja California in July 1989, and with the leadership of Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) was born.

In the sports field, the Mexican soccer league tournament was conquered by América, which in the grand final beat Cruz Azul by an aggregate score of 5-4 (2-3 in the first leg and 2-2 in the second leg).

A year earlier, FIFA punished soccer in Mexico by vetoing it two years of international activity in the case of the Cachirules, which cost the Mexican National Team to miss the World Cup in Italy 90.

However, Hugo Sánchez managed to conquer glory week after week with Real Madrid, managing to be the top scorer of the year in Europe with 107 goals, which led him to win the Golden Boot as the top network-breaker in Europe.

The 1989 entertainment

The most watched programs in Mexico were the novels Simply Maria, Carrusel and Teresa, in addition to the consolidated Siempre en Domingo, En Familia con Chabelo and the 24 Hours newscast.

Kids and teens didn’t miss shows like ALF, Transformers, and reruns of classics like The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Top Cat, and even the premiere of the latest season of Super Powers Team: The Galactic Guardians Team, as well as reruns of the series. from the 60s Batman.

Prince set a trend in music with the Batman soundtrack, but other musical releases invaded the radio, such as Madonna’s Like a Prayer, Mötley Crüe’s Dr. Feelgood, The Cure’s Lovesong, Tears For Fears’ The Seeds of Love. And at the national level Flans and Timbiriche dominated the music scene.

The world said goodbye to Salvador Dalí, who died at the age of 84 on January 23, 1989, in addition to the fact that Mel Blanc, a renowned American voice actor, left the world on July 10, 1989. And in Mexico, Mauricio Garcés stopped exist on February 27, 1989.

The Fall of the Berlin Wall and the Tiananmen Massacre

In addition to the premiere of Batman, the event that marked humanity in 1989 was the Fall of the Berlin Wall, that mass of concrete that divided Germany in two over 155 kilometers, a country that was unified on November 9, 1989 , ending 28 years of separating the German country.

Although months before, on June 4, the Chinese government decided to suppress student protests in the Tiananmen Square massacre, in which several students lost their lives.

In Argentina Carlos Menem assumes the presidency, while George HW Bush is sworn in as the 41st President of the United States.

In October, Panama experienced a coup when General Manuel Noriega took power, deposition of the newly appointed President Guillermo Endara, which led the United States to invade the Central American nation.

Top 10: Major Releases of 1989, Besides Batman

Although 1989 was the year in which Batman marked a before and after in the model of commercializing a premiere, other films also reached theaters in the world, among which the following stand out:

Lethal Weapon 2

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Back to the Future II

Ghostbusters ii

Karate kid iii

The abyss

Look Who’s Talking

The little mermaid

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Dead Poets Society

Batman: From the big screen to SMASH and DC Comics Mexico

Nicholson… Keaton… Basinger… Following the success of Batman, DC Comics set out to attract as many moviegoers as possible to comic book stores, and their first move was an official adaptation of Tim Burton’s new blockbuster.

Created by comic book legends Dennis O’Neil and Jerry Ordway, and published at a time when home video was still in its infancy, Batman: The Official Warner Bros Movie Adaptation . it became the “second round” of the film for countless fans… and for many, it opened the door to a new world of sequential narrative.

SMASH and DC Comics Mexico bring you Batman: The Official Warner Bros Movie Adaptation, in an edition with never-before-seen content, in an authentic collector’s item.

