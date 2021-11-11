Cowboy bebop will have its live-action version on Netflix. New posters starring the anime’s villains were unveiled.

Every time there is less for Cowboy bebop land on the Netflix screen. The popular anime series that was released in 1998, will have its own live-action version that will premiere on November 19. This new adaptation will star John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. In addition to releasing a trailer, they also released new promotional posters, which give us a first look at the villains in the story.

The new Netflix series will introduce us to Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine and Radical Ed, a group of bounty hunters fleeing their pasts as they hunt down the most dangerous criminals throughout the solar system. For this reason, the streaming platform launched new promotional posters, as it approaches the expected premiere of live-action fiction. In this opportunity, the service to the criminals who reside in the Cowboy Bebop galaxy.

The villains of the series

Through his official Twitter account, Cowboy Bebop shared posters of each of the villains that will be in Netflix fiction. In the images, it can be seen that each of them has a sign that says “wanted”. Likewise, the streaming platform revealed details about said characters, such as their weight, age, the crimes they committed and how much is the reward placed on their heads.

The villains featured are Asimov Solensan (Jan Uddin), thief Abdul Hakim (Cali Nelle), terrorist Maria Murdock (Adrienne Barbeau), killer Pierrot Le Fou (Josh Randall) and Teddy Bomber (Rodney Cook). Each character is apparently directly inspired by those in episode 26 of the original anime, in which each of them had their own episode.

Synopsis:

Cowboy bebop is a space western brimming with action on three bounty hunters – the “Cowboys”– who want to forget their past. As distinct as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a feisty and scathing crew ready to hunt down the most dangerous criminals in the solar system… if they pay them well. But even if they get rid of many skirmishes based on smacking and witticisms, in the end they have to face their past.