We continue with the review of the release guide closing the circle of the consoles with the family Xbox to see what games will receive the month of December.

It will be quite an event due to return of the master chief, which outshines everything else. For something it is one of the bastions of the Xbox brand. It has been a year of delay, which is said soon, but it seems that it has done him wonderfully. And as always, the best thing will be to see it included at launch with Xbox Game Pass.

Chorus

Chorus arrives on day 3, an atypical ship game by the creators of the saga Galaxy of Fire. In this case we have a strong narrative load with a dark touch in between and influences from Prometheus and Shyamalan to top off the cocktail for science fiction fans. If you liked Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, it has plenty of entry tickets to convince you.

Out on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Store, Stadia and Luna

Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition

Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition arrives on day 3, the most complete edition of the best alternative to the legendary Blizzard Diablo II and what is its first (late) conversion to a console. An excellent hack & slash role-playing by the Crate Entertainment studio that offers a lot of depth when developing our character and with critical decisions for the story.

It comes out on Xbox One, but debuted on Steam in 2016

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite arrives on day 8, finally. Long, Xbox’s most anticipated game after not being able to accompany the premiere of Xbox Series X | S last year. 343 Industries has gone to great lengths to create its most ambitious campaign, where highlights that open world to which renowned sagas such as Gears 5 and the last God of War joined years ago. The good thing is that its online multiplayer has been available for days as a free-to-play, in case you forgot.

It is available on the Xbox Series, Xbox One and the Microsoft Store. And standard with Game Pass.

Aeterna Noctis

On the 15th, Aeterna Noctis arrives, a metroidvania developed in Spain that right off the bat can remind you of Hollow knight, as recognized by its authors, but which draws on many more influences, from Castlevania to Chrono Trigger, even through works by Studio Ghibli or Final Fantasy VI.

Out on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth arrives on the 16th, curiously another metroidvania, but in this case within the universe devised by Ryo Mizuno in his novels of the eighties. It debuted on Steam at the beginning of this same 2021 reaping “extremely positive” reviews, so we are facing a essential game for fans of the genre. You could already tell from his videos …

Out on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

The Gunk

The Gunk arrives on the 16th, the new proposal from the creators of SteamWorld Dig exclusively for Xbox Game Studios. A game that takes us to an alien planet with different biomes, all of them dangerous because of the creatures that populate it and a slimy parasite that gives its name to the title itself. Image & Form has not shown too much gameplay, but it sure ends up surprising us.

It is available on the Xbox Series, Xbox One and the Microsoft Store. And standard with Game Pass.

All the games that will come out on Xbox consoles





Here is a list of all the games that will be released on Xbox One throughout the month of December, specifying those that will be released directly (or also) on Xbox Series, apart from whether they are announced in advance for Xbox Game Pass. On the other hand, if you still don’t have Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, check out these stores.

If a game is already to be reserved, we will put its price next to it.

Day 2, Thursday

Fights in Tight Spaces | 19.99 euros in Store (Xbox One)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Xbox One) (Game pass)

Day 3, Friday

Day 7, Tuesday

Rune Factory 4 Special (Xbox One)

White Shadows (Xbox Series)

Day 8, Wednesday

Day 9, Thursday

Monopoly Madness (Series and One)

Wytchwood (Series and One)

Day 10, Friday

Vaporum: Lockdown (Xbox One)

Day 14, Tuesday

Day 15, Wednesday

Day 16, Thursday

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Series and One)

The Gunk (Series and One) (Game pass)

As new dates are confirmed every week (and as many are modified), we recommend that you be aware of our Google calendar, where we update all the games instantly every day, specifying whether they come out physically or digitally. If you miss any, leave it in the comments.