There is almost nothing left to close this 2021, so it is time to begin the last review of the release guide of that year starting with PlayStation.

As we will see with the rest of the systems, all video games will be crowded in the first three weeks of the month with high presence of indies and other types of multiplatform productions. Luckily February is just around the corner to venture into the promising Horizon Forbidden West. Patience!

Solar Ash

Solar Ash arrives on day 5, the new from the Heart Machine studio, to which we owe the wonderful Hyper Light Drifter. That is why his second work should not be overlooked, where we now go to a very vertical and fast-paced world in three dimensions, adorned with pirouettes and giant enemies.

Out on PS5, PS4 and Epic Store

Chorus

Chorus arrives on day 3, an atypical ship game by the creators of the saga Galaxy of Fire. In this case we have a strong narrative load with a dark touch in between and influences from Prometheus and Shyamalan to top off the cocktail for science fiction fans. If you liked Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, it has plenty of entry tickets to convince you.

Out on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Store, Stadia and Luna

Aeterna Noctis

On the 15th, Aeterna Noctis arrives, a metroidvania developed in Spain that right off the bat can remind you of Hollow knight, as recognized by its authors, but which draws on many more influences, from Castlevania to Chrono Trigger, even through works by Studio Ghibli or Final Fantasy VI.

Out on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth arrives on the 16th, curiously another metroidvania, but in this case within the universe devised by Ryo Mizuno in his novels of the eighties. It debuted on Steam at the beginning of this same 2021 reaping “extremely positive” reviews, so we are facing a essential game for fans of the genre. You could already tell from his videos …

Out on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

All the games coming out on PlayStation





Here is a list of all the games that will come out on PS4 throughout December, specifying those that will do it directly (or also) on PS5. On the other hand, if you don’t have a PlayStation 5 yet, check all these stores every day.

If a game is already to be reserved, we will put its price next to it.

Day 2, Thursday

Solar Ash (PS5 and PS4)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (PS4)

Day 3, Friday

Day 7, Tuesday

Heavenly Bodies (PS5 and PS4)

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker | € 44.99 on PSN (PS5 and PS4) ( DLC )

) Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)

White Shadows (PS5)

Day 9, Thursday

After the Fall | € 39.99 on PSN (PS VR)

Monopoly Madness (PS5 and PS4)

Wytchwood (PS5 and PS4)

Day 10, Friday

Vaporum: Lockdown (PS5 and PS4)

Day 14, Tuesday

Day 15, Wednesday

Day 16, Thursday

Moon (PS5 and PS4)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (PS5 and PS4)

As new dates are confirmed every week (and as many are modified), we recommend that you be aware of our Google calendar, where we update all the games instantly every day, specifying whether they come out physically or digitally. If you miss any, leave it in the comments.