It is time to continue with the review of our launch guide, now being the turn of Nintendo switch to see which games will go on sale next month.

As with PlayStation, and as we will also see with Xbox or PC throughout these days, the hybrid console of the Big N crowds all its launches in the first weeks of December to give rest after christmas. And in the absence of Square Enix setting the day for Life is Strange: True Colors (confirmed for December, except last minute surprise), these are the games…

Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits

Day 3 arrives Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits, the new installment of the rival that Nintendo DS had with Dr. Kawashima’s experiments to strengthen our brain. Here the objective is the same, with the incentive of being able to do it with more people at the same time and that the process is more fun. It has a demo in eShop.

Exclusively for Nintendo Switch

Loop Hero

Loop Hero arrives on day 9, by far one of the biggest surprises of 2021. A indie extremely addictive that once again proves that Devolver Digital has a very good eye to give visibility to risky projects with formulas that are out of the ordinary. It may seem complex, and it is. But as soon as you give it a chance there will be no going back. For something is an essential of this 2021.

It comes out on Nintendo Switch, but debuted this year on PC

Aeterna Noctis

On the 15th, Aeterna Noctis arrives, a metroidvania developed in Spain that right off the bat can remind you of Hollow knight, as recognized by its authors, but which draws on many more influences, from Castlevania to Chrono Trigger, even through works by Studio Ghibli or Final Fantasy VI.

Out on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth arrives on the 16th, curiously another metroidvania, but in this case within the universe devised by Ryo Mizuno in his novels of the eighties. It debuted on Steam at the beginning of this same 2021 reaping “extremely positive” reviews, so we are facing a essential game for fans of the genre. You could already tell from his videos …

Out on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Here is a list of all the games that will be released on Switch in December, with the reserve price in physical format or for the eShop if it is in pre-purchase.

As new dates are confirmed every week (and as many are modified), we recommend that you be aware of our Google calendar, where we update all the games instantly every day, specifying whether they come out physically or digitally. If you miss any, leave it in the comments.