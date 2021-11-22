

After signing his second consecutive victory this Sunday in Qatar, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) has significantly reduced the differences with respect to the championship leader, Max verstappen (Red Bull) and with two major prizes to go, the Dutchman has only an 8-point advantage over the Englishman. But nevertheless, Max It will already have a first ‘match ball’ for the title in the penultimate race, which will be held at the new Jeddah circuit (Saudi Arabia) on December 5. For its part, Hamilton, Even winning and in case of abandonment of VerstappenHe would not yet be mathematically champion in Arabia.

The combinations you need Verstappen to win the crown in advance are multiple, although to summarize, he would have his chance to sentence the title if he leaves Jeddah with 26 points in his favor. For that, he needs to increase the difference he takes from Hamilton right now by 18. Difficult, but not impossible if Lewis is having a bad day.

Verstappen will be champion in Saudi Arabia if …

– WIN on fastest lap and Lewis is 6th or worse

– WIN without fastest lap and Lewis is 7th

– IT’S SECOND with the fastest lap and Lewis 10th

– IT’S SECOND without fastest lap and Lewis fails to score