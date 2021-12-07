Are the solar panels more powerful and efficient available in the market. They are also the ones with the highest prices. The Czochralski process is used in its manufacture, with which very pure cylindrical blocks of silicon are obtained.

Before making the decision to install solar panels in a home, it is convenient to find out about the typology and characteristics of each one of them to know which one interests us the most. Before starting to explain the typology of solar panels, it is important to note that the efficiency of a photovoltaic panel is subject, mainly, to the silicon quality containing. There are mainly 3 types of panels that differ from each other due to their quality (due to the purity of their silicon) and their manufacture.

If we are thinking of installing solar panels in our home or we have already decided to do so, it is quite likely that doubts assail us as to the type of panel that best suits the characteristics of our home and priorities. Next, we are going to explain what types of panels exist and which one is more appropriate for each case.

The photovoltaic cells are cut out on all four sides to make the silicon sheets. A design that is mainly done this way to reduce manufacturing costs. They are the type of solar panel that has the longest useful life, with guarantees of up to 25 years.

Polycrystalline Silicon

Silicon is not as pure or as expensive as in monocrystalline photovoltaic panels, since in this case the Czochralski method is not used. Its manufacture consists of pouring raw silicon into a square mold where it is cooled to be able to split it into sheets formed by small crystals of silicon. A simpler process, but less efficient than monocrystalline silicon solar panels.

Being less efficient it requires more space to match the efficiency of monocrystallines. So if you don’t have a lot of space to put solar panels in your home, polycrystalline panels may not be your best option.

Thin film photovoltaic panel

Is he home solar panel par excellence, because it is the cheapest of those mentioned so far. Its low cost compared to previous types of solar panels is due to the fact that its manufacture is simpler, since such pure silicon is not used for photovoltaic cells.

Although its manufacture is cheaper, its installation is more expensive because it requires more complex structures. Despite the cost of installation, it is still the most economical option of the three.

Thin film photovoltaic panels are flexible, as they have a homogeneous appearance and adapt to different surfaces. However, it also requires a large space so that its efficiency can compete with that offered by monocrystalline photovoltaic panels. One of its main disadvantages is that they usually wear out very quickly Therefore, users have to keep in mind the recycling of solar panels once their useful life ends.

How to choose the best solar panel

After explaining the different types of solar panels that we can find in the market, we are going to focus on some advice that may be useful when choosing the solar panel that best suits your needs.

Cell number and voltage

If we want to do a photovoltaic self-consumption project, it is important to know the number of cells that a solar panel has if we want to use photovoltaic batteries to store energy.

For self-consumption installations, it is normal for the panels to have 36 cells (12V) or 72 cells (24V). Depending on the capacity of the battery we will select one option or another.

Output power

A piece of information determined by the ability of a solar panel to obtain electrical energy through the solar energy it receives. This value helps us to be able to compare two panels that have the same dimensions and choose the one with the highest power output.

Efficiency

In high-performance solar panels, generally the most expensive, the percentage of efficiency is emphasized. The higher the efficiency, the higher the power of the solar panel.

In the case of solar panels monocrystalline silicon efficiency is between 15% and 21%. In polycrystalline between 13% and 16% and in thin layer between 7% and 13%.

Power temperature coefficient

Polycrystalline solar panels perform considerably worse in hot conditions. The power temperature coefficient determines the power output that the solar panel wastes for every degree above 25ºC. One aspect to take into account if we live in areas where high temperatures are reached in summer or spring.

The right solar panel for home

Once the types of panels and the important elements that we have to take into account related to the technical sheet and characteristics of a solar panel have been explained, it would remain to highlight, in general terms, which solar panel is more suitable for a home.

The solar panels that are recommended for a home are, generally, polycrystalline solar panels because they do not have a very relevant difference compared to monocrystalline ones and they are cheaper.

It is advisable to opt for monocrystalline panels if your home has space problems or is located in an area with excessively high temperatures. Thin film solar panels are also recommended for domestic use, however, it requires more surface to generate the same energy as with a polycrystalline or monocrystalline panel. Despite the advice presented here, it is always recommended consult a professional and make a specific study of the characteristics of your home.