What types of errors the browser displays and they are not our fault

One very important thing that you should know is that HTTP status codes that they begin with the number “ 5 » refer to failures that come from on the server side to whom we have made the request. In this regard, one of the most frequently encountered is the 504 Gateway Timeout error, which occurs when our browser tries to load a website but, for some reason, that remote server does not return a response. This would be the error code message that it would show us:

When we visit a web page using our browser, that web server to which we want to connect is the last rung of a ladder of communication systems. In between, we go through gateways and proxy servers that regulate the response of that request in order to relieve the load on the web server and guarantee a quick response to our requests. For that reason, to reach our final destination, which is that web server, we will always go through several communication stations. Thus, if any of these systems fails, our request may fail and then the error shown by the browser can serve as a guide to know what is happening.

This HTTP 504 error message that the browser tells us, means that the cause of the failure was that it took too long to process that request and it has not returned a response.

Another very typical error is the 500 Internal Server Error error, this type of failure usually occurs on the server that hosts that web page. This error usually occurs on web pages with a lot of traffic, and it happens when there is a problem with the server configuration. What type of error the browser shows has helped us in this case to know that both our computer and the Internet connection are not the culprits.

Can we fix 5xx errors?

Depending on what type of error the browser shows, we can apply a series of solutions. In this case, as we are not the main culprits that the failure occurred, then it is unlikely that it will be fixed. However, that does not mean that we can try to perform some actions in case we get everything back to normal.

One of the things we can try is to refresh the web page by pressing F5 in our browser. Sometimes the servers have a lot of workload and after a more or less short wait, we end up accessing the web page that we wanted to visit.

Also another option that we can try is clear the cache and data of our browser. Usually in the section Setting or Settings we find a section where we can empty our browsing data. For example, in Google Chrome if we put in the search bar «cache»Will take us to the section«Clear browsing data«. There in the section Basic follow the example that you have here below.

In other browsers it comes out in a very similar way to this. Be careful with entering the advanced sections, because if you touch the wrong option you can delete your passwords. That is why it is better to do it from the basic section, and in time to put from always or equivalent.

Finally, if everything continues to fail, we could consider contacting the web administrator. If we explain to the owner of the page what is happening to us, it may help him to find out what is happening on his website since he is not interested in losing visits.