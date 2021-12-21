The data are really worrying, since they show that 13.8% of Spaniards of legal age have type 2 diabetes. It is a very common chronic disease in modern society and that greatly affects the quality of life of those who suffer from it.

Physical exercise is part of the treatment of type 2 diabetes, as it is excellent for controlling the amount of glucose in the blood. The type of exercise is decisive when it comes to reducing that glucose, That is why we are going to tell you what type of training is best for you if you have type 2 diabetes.

What is type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that affects a large part of the population, overshadowing the incidence of type 1 diabetes.

This type of diabetes is the result of a combination of the inability of muscle cells to respond adequately to insulin, with which there is a resistance to it.

This leads to an inappropriate and pathological secretion of compensatory insulin, causing that person to have type 2 diabetes.

The importance of exercise in people with type 2 diabetes

We know that physical activity is a key element in the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes. Today, there are many scientific reviews that conclude that daily physical exercise improves blood glucose control and can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.





In addition, physical exercise can help regulate the amount of lipids in the blood, blood pressure, quality of life and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

These studies indicate that a combination of physical activity and weight loss reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes up to 58% in high-risk populations. In fact, maintaining an active lifestyle can help control diabetes and maintain blood glucose levels.

Therefore, we can ensure that physical activity is an important component of the treatment plan of a patient with type 2 diabetes. Together with a healthy diet and mediation if necessary, you can maintain a perfectly healthy lifestyle.

The best workout is a combination of strength training and aerobic exercise.

Research published in the Internal Joural of Cardiology shows that the best workout for people with type 2 diabetes is strength training, being even more useful than cardiovascular or aerobic exercise.

Furthermore, other research indicates that a combination of aerobic and strength training improves blood glucose levels. The aim of the research was to examine how doing both types of exercise affected people with type 2 diabetes.





Weight lifting can make managing type 2 diabetes easier

When we do strength training we use the glycolytic metabolic system for energy, that is, we use muscle glycogen that is stored as fuel.

Once this stored muscle glycogen is depleted, we begin to use the additional glycogen from the liver and blood. This helps to directly lower blood glucose. Additionally, strength training improves muscle glucose storage, which also helps manage type 2 diabetes.

